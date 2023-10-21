"My name is on this shoe": Zion Williamson caught blushing about new $140 shoe while talking about blessings

Zion Williamson is hoping to have a healthy 2023-24 campaign. Despite earning an All-Star selection last season, he played in just 29 games.

“Zanos” injured his hamstring on January 2, 2023, and was sidelined for the rest of the season. However, he played in a few of the team’s preseason games and looks ready to have a big year.

Despite a roller-coaster NBA career and an offseason that saw him grab the headlines for the wrong reasons, Williamson is thankful. He is still one of the most popular and most sought-after players. He could also earn another All-Star nod when February rolls in.

During an interview with SiriusXM NBA, he was asked about one of the things he has been thankful for:

“My Zion 3s, Jordan Brand. I love ‘em. It’s just a blessing. I don’t have a direct number but I got a few color schemes. It’s just a blessing, even now, like in the locker room, lacing up my kicks, it’s like, ‘Wow, my name is on this shoe.’ I can’t thank Jordan Brand enough for that.”

What Zion Williamson wore was the Zion 3 “Mud, Sweat and Tears” colorway, which was released earlier this month at $140 a pair. After two strong showings from the previous versions, the Jordan Brand is excited to make the new colors available just as the new season is about to start.

The shoe line with the “Jumpman” brand is just for starters. This season, Williamson’s five-year $197.23 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans will also kick in. After earning a combined $43.5 million over the past four years, the two-time All-Star will get $34 million this season alone. The last year of the deal will give him $44.8 million.

Zion Williamson is looking to be “unguardable” next season

When healthy, Zion Williamson is nearly unstoppable. He is incredibly strong, athletic and mobile. For his career, he has hit 60.8% of his shots.

“Zanos” is oftentimes an overwhelming force, particularly when he gets the ball in the paint. The New Orleans Pelicans forward, however, is looking to be even better than he has ever been. During the team’s media day, just before training camp started, he told reporters that he was working on being “unguardable.”

Pelicans Vice-President of Basketball Operations David Griffin had this to say about Williamson’s work in the offseason:

"This was the first summer where we've seen Zion take his profession seriously like that and invest in it off the court on his own in a way that I think is meaningful.

Most analysts are convinced that a healthy Zion Williamson, alongside Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum, could push the Pelicans to the playoffs.

“Zanos” has the shoes and the contract to prove his box-office stature. He just has to stay healthy to scale greater heights.