"N3on paid GELO $250,000 to come on stream" - NBA fans erupt as LiAngelo Ball rants about unpaid collab with viral streamer

NBA fans reacted to LiAngelo Ball calling out streamer N3on for not paying him for their collaboration. Ball and N3on collaborated in December last year for a live stream, and it was during the car drive that his song "Tweaker" went viral.

In a video posted from the "What An Experience" podcast on X with his brother, Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo claimed that the streamer had paid him zero.

"Let me throw that out there. I got paid zero bro," LiAngelo Ball said.

The comment from LiAngelo Ball left some fans upset, and they called Ball out for being thankless. A fan even said that it should be LiAngelo instead who should pay N3on every time they meet because the latter helped him make his "Tweaker" song go viral.

"Didn’t he sign a record deal because of N3on and his clippers?" a fan wrote.

"he should be paying Neon every time he sees him if anything😭😭," another fan wrote.

"imagine having a ego towards someone who helped your first song go crazy 😭✌🏽," another fan wrote.

A fan called out LiAngelo for not showing love to N3on.

"Come on man, always show love to those who helped you win," the fan wrote.

A fan reposted a video of Ball playing his song on one of N3on's streams and claimed that he had paid Gelo $250,000.

"N3on payed GELO $250,000 to come on stream for the second time & left just after promoting his upcoming music," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans agreed with LiAngelo Ball that he should have gotten paid.

"Bro deserves the bag honestly, I don't blame him," the fan wrote.

"Y'all are giving Neon way too much credit. I heard that song on Worldstar. Not on Neon's stream. If I'm Gelo I'm charging regardless," the fan wrote.

Streamer N3on refuses to own credit for LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" success

On March 23, streamer N3on appeared on DJ Vlad's channel and got honest about his hand in LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" success. The streamer said that he didn't want to take credit for the success of the song. He credited Ball's name and talent for his success.

"No, because if anyone could come on stream and play the song but it was like a mixture of my stream, my clippers also the fact that he is Gelo and who he is...it was like all together factor. It wasn't just me, it wasn't just him, it was we all worked together."

"It was just the perfect time, perfect moment, perfect song, perfect everything." [1:35]

Moreover, N3on also didn't miss to shower praise on the rapper turned basketball player. Alluding to him performing during the NBA All-Star Weekend, the streamer said that LiAngelo Ball deserved everything, not only because he was talented but also because he was a nice person.

