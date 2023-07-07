NBA 2K23 End Game Kobe Bryant Pack: All available players featuring Tim Duncan and more

To celebrate the announcement of NBA 2k24, players will receive an End Game Kobe Bryant Pack in NBA 2K23’s MyTeam mode.

Starting on July 7, the new special pack will be available at the in-game store and can be bought using either MT tokens or VCs. While it doesn’t guarantee a special card, there are some amazing items lucky players might find.

There has been plenty of special cards which have been handed out to the fans. Most of it has been obtainable for free, which can be obtained by completing daily agendas.

2K Sports has released special additions like the End Game Kobe Bryant Pack in MyTeam mode to make matters more interesting.

Which players are present in the NBA 2K23 End Game Kobe Bryant Pack?

2K Sports gave some information about the End Game Kobe Bryant Pack on the game’s Twitter following the announcement about NBA 2K24. It has been announced that Kobe Bryant will be the cover icon for the upcoming title, which is expected to go live later today.

However, the celebrations have moved to the current game, with the new pack going live on July 7.

And more Celebrate our #NBA2K24 Cover Athlete tomorrow with the End Game Kobe Bryant PackEnd Game Kobe BryantEnd Game LeBron JamesEnd Game Michael JordanEnd Game Tim DuncanAnd more Celebrate our #NBA2K24 Cover Athlete tomorrow with the End Game Kobe Bryant Pack 💜💛🐍End Game Kobe Bryant🐍End Game LeBron James🐍End Game Michael Jordan🐍End Game Tim DuncanAnd more https://t.co/4c9cVeYUpA

Here are all the possible items that can be found in it:

Anderson Varejao - PF/C

Stephon Marbury - PG/SG

These two Season 8 cards will be available in the pack. These are joined by four new Invincible cards featuring the following superstars:

Derrick Rose - PG/SG

Manu Ginobili - SG/PG

Lamar Odom - SF/SG

Chris Bosh - PF/C

Finally, the End Game Kobe Bryant Pack is graced by four new End Game cards in NBA 2K23:

Lebron James - SF/PG

Kobe Bryant - SG/PG

Michael Jordan - SG/PG

Tim Duncan - PF/C

The Special Pack will be one to open for the hardcore NBA 2K23 players. All four End Game cards are incredible items, featuring four superstars of the former and current eras.

Any one of the four players would be an incredible addition to any MyTeam squad. Aside from packs, some of these items will also be available in the MyTeam auction.

