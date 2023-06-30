NBA 2K23 Season 8 content: New End Game Luka Doncic card and more

End Game Luka Doncic will become the first of many special cards NBA 2K23 players will get to enjoy in Season 8. Developers 2K Sports gave the information on June 29 on the game's official Twitter account. Superstars from the older and current era in the form of Dark Matter, Invincible, and End Game items will join the Mavs superstar.

Season 8 is set to go live on June 30, and 2K Sports has already briefed the community about what they can expect. Plenty is in store for MyCareer and MyTeam fans, including a free End Game Steph Curry card on the first day of the season. With Doncic and others coming into the fray of things, there's plenty of reason for NBA 2K23 players to grind out the new season.

Complete list of new End Game items in NBA 2K23 Season 8 featuring Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has quickly risen into superstar territory following his move to the NBA. NBA 2K23 players can enjoy his End Game card if they are lucky enough to pack him at first. However, there are certainly other names that are worth a deeper look at during Season 8.

End Game Luka Doncic

End Game David Robinson

End Game Paul George



Along with all-new Invincible and Dark Matter players! End Game Luka Doncic Pack is coming tomorrowEnd Game Luka DoncicEnd Game David RobinsonEnd Game Paul GeorgeAlong with all-new Invincible and Dark Matter players! End Game Luka Doncic Pack is coming tomorrow⬇️ 🌀End Game Luka Doncic 🌀End Game David Robinson 🌀End Game Paul George Along with all-new Invincible and Dark Matter players! https://t.co/t5dND22FRV

Three cards are being introduced to packs as part of the new season.

Larry Johnson - SF/PF

Antawn Jamison - SF/PF

Darius Garland - PG/SG

Four more NBA superstars will receive Invincible cards in Season 8, which expands the existing list even further.

Devin Booker - SG/PG

Anthony Edwards - SG/PG

Demarcus Cousins - C/PF

Danny Granger - SF/SG

Finally, the three new End Game cards are led by Luka Doncic's PG/SG item. The two other options in NBA 2K23 are the following:

David Robinson - C/PF

Paul George - SG/SF

These cards will be available in packs for a limited time once the new season begins. There is no guarantee that players will receive one, but there is a good possibility they will. These packs will be available for MT coins or VCs, and the cards can also be found in the My Auction section. The more popular names will certainly be expensive for the next few days.

