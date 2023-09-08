NBA 2k24 error code 4b538e50: Possible reasons, what to do and more

NBA 2k24 is finally released on all platforms today, September 8, 2023. The popular sports simulation game is back with its newest edition and basketball fans who also happen to be gamers are jumping into it to see what this year's title offers.

However, several players have already run into a few issues regarding the game. One specific issue that players have been met with is the error code 4b538e50.

This error has stopped players from being able to log in to the game completely. If you are reading this because you encountered this specific issue, read on because this guide will talk about the possible causes and fixers to resolve this error.

NBA 2k24 error code 4b538e50 possible reasons

The main reason for encountering this error is that the NBA 2k24's data has not been fully downloaded into your console or your PC. Players who run into this problem cannot continue playing the game until they have fully downloaded the game's most recent update.

Regardless of platform, updates for the game should be automatically downloaded unless the option for auto downloads has been disabled by the user.

Fix for Error Code 4b538e50 on NBA 2k24

If you have encountered this issue and are looking for a fix, simply ensure that the game has already been fully downloaded. Check to see that the download is already at 100% in the downloads page of your PC or console before attempting to launch the game.

If you are encountering this issue on the Nintendo Switch, take the time to reboot the device. Simply go to the "Power Off" option, restart the console, and relaunch NBA 2k24.

Playing a few games in "Play Now" mode should be enough to fix this issue on PC or consoles. However, if the issue persists, there are a few steps worth trying to resolve the issue.

On Steam, if the game has already been fully downloaded and you have already played a few rounds in "Play Now," simply verify the game's installation files, this can be done by right-clicking on the game, selecting "Properties" on the menu that pops up, choose the "Local Files" tab and click on the option to verify the game files.

The same troubleshooting step can be tried on consoles, simply check how to verify file integrity for your certain console. Additionally, check to make sure that there is sufficient space in the storage drive where you are installing the game.

Also, don't forget to try the old "turn it off, turn it on again" tactic regardless of the platform you are playing on.

If these steps have already been performed and the issue still persists, it might be time to get in contact with NBA 2k24's support team. Make sure to inform them of all the troubleshooting steps that you have already done to help resolve the issue faster.

