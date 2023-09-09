NBA 2K24 Patch Notes 1.2 Update: Looking at latest changes

NBA 2K24 is currently celebrating its highly anticipated release this week, as fans anxiously await the start of the NBA season. Between Mamba Moments, MyCareer and MyTeam, players have plenty of options to immerse themselves in the new game.

Of course, as with any game, there are certain bugs and kinks that need to be ironed out in order to deliver a seamless experience. In the case of NBA 2K24, despite a relatively smooth release, the game developers have already rolled out the first patch to improve the user experience.

Per the NBA 2K Discord, the developers have released an NBA 2K24 Patch that applies to the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. The patch reportedly impacts rewards in the 'City' with players now getting more attribute boosts thanks to the 1.2 Patch.

In addition, there was stability work done on the game in order to smooth out some of the glitches players experienced, as well as server issues. According to developers, in addition to stability issues the patch notes will see:

"Increased the attribute boosts unlocked at Veteran 2, Veteran 3, and Top 10 City REP levels."

Kobe Bryant NBA 2K24

Looking at some of the NBA 2K24 problems since release

As previously mentioned, it's very common for games to be released with several problems on opening day. The 2K developers have seemingly been hard at work on the situation as they iron out bugs.

Heading into the weekend, gamers reported that the NBA 2K24 servers were down, giving many a reason to voice frustration with developers and Ronnie 2K. As it turned out, the drops in the server connectivity was a regional problem that developers have continued to work on.

NBL x NBA 2K Media Opportunity

In addition, there have been queries about error codes in the game, specifically the EFEAB30C error code and the 4b538e50 error code. In the the case of the EFEAB30C code, players will have to ensure their device is connected to the internet. If not, then players may have connectivity problems on their end.

In addition, the 4b538e50 can be quickly resolved by closing the game entirely and checking on the download status. As Sportskeeda has previously reported, the 4b538e50 error code appears when game content hasn't finished downloading, resulting in an error as it tries to load data.

With the 1.2 patch now live, gamers around the world are hoping for a smooth weekend in 'The City'.