NBA 2K24 Season 1 release date, rewards, and more

A little over 24 hours are left for NBA 2K24's release, and 2K Sports has already confirmed the Season 1 rewards. The publishers released a new trailer ahead of the New York event, showcasing some exciting content that's set to arrive over the next month and a half. With new reward paths and upgrade options, seasons have never been bigger in the history of NBA 2K.

Earlier in August, 2K Sports announced the modification of the seasonal reward track. Unlike past instances, Season 1 of NBA 2K24 will have one reward track, with 80 unique items for all players. They will also have the option to opt for two different upgrades. These premium upgrades will allow them to earn even more rewards for their MyTeam and MyCareer modes.

The first season will begin on Sept. 8 once the global release occurs on both platforms. Players can still pre-order their copies on both current and next-gen consoles, and there are three different editions to choose from.

NBA 2K24 Season 1 major rewards

With more rewards on offer, every NBA 2K24 player will have heavy incentives to grind as much as possible. Doing so will earn invaluable cards to give them a headstart in MyTeam. Alternatively, items like new cosmetics and badges will also be available from the free and paid reward paths.

All players will begin their journeys with a 90-overall LeBron James Free Agent card. The ultimate reward will be a 94-rated Diamond Kyrie Irving, which will be available on both the free and premium upgraded tracks. Along the way, players will also obtain special cards belonging to different rewards. Players who receive all of them and reach level 40 will also unlock a Diamond Brandon Roy card.

New cards will also be available as part of the Season 1 collection. Besides special cards, MyTeam players will also unlock extra resources, customization items, and more. Those who opt for the Pro or Hall of Fame versions will also get plenty of additional resources, although they will have to spend $9.99/$19.99 extra.

There will also be plenty of rewards for MyCareer, although it will vary based on the player's platform. From 2XP points to branded cosmetics, the community could get some amazing items by playing different game modes and leveling up. Moreover, there will be exclusive events in both MyTeam and MyCareer modes of NBA 2K24 as Season 1 commences.