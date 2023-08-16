NBA 2K24 set to feature "Rookie to Legend" rep system

Another essential feature of NBA 2K24 has been officially confirmed, as the MyRep system is all set to return next month. There were earlier hints from leaker 2K_Intel about a possible system to reward players for leveling up their levels.

On August 16, 2K Sports put the rumors to rest with a post on the game's official Twitter account.

Not all details about the upcoming system have been announced yet, and more are expected to be shared over the coming days. However, those who have played the previous releases will know what to expect with NBA 2K24's rep system. It will be divided between different levels; everyone must start from the bottom tier. They will move up the levels as they gain more experience points by playing.

NBA 2K24's rep system explained

The earlier rumors had already hinted at MyRep returning, and they're indeed true. In NBA 2K24, players will start at Rookie 1 and move up to the highest possible tier over the year.

Here's the complete division of all the levels:

- Rookie 1

- Rookie 2

- Rookie 3

- Starter 1

- Starter 2

- Starter 3

- Veteran 1

- Veteran 2

- Veteran 3

- Top 10

Unless the developers make any dramatic alternations, NBA 2K24's MyRep system will work in the same fashion as NBA 2K23. In simple words, players will be able to increase their levels with the help of different activities, matches, and more.

However, this feature will once again be available only on the next-gen, which means that only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XlS players will be able to enjoy it. This is the repetition of what happened in NBA 2K23, and PC players will have to miss out again.

That's not all, since the innovative ProPLAY feature will also be next-gen exclusive. ProPLAY will allow NBA superstars to replicate and adapt their real-life movements to the virtual world.

With the introduction of new animations and features across offense and defense, plenty awaits the community on September 9, 2023.

