NBA 2K24 set to introduce all new badges in next-gen version

NBA 2K24 will be featuring a completely new system for players to earn different badges in the next-gen version of the game. Earlier on Aug. 25, 2K Sports shed light on the overall process that will be available at full launch. It includes 24 new badges and an entirely new way for players to earn them in-game, which will be primarily based on how they choose to play.

This could potentially become an excellent addition, as the badge system has been a topic of discussion among the community. The new process emphasizes the style of gameplay, which would determine what kind of badges will be earned by an individual.

This, in turn, will determine how their virtual personas will work throughout the game and what their specializations will be. There will be a total of 77 badges for players to unlock in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24's new badge progression system could breathe fresh life

Once again, the total set of available badges will be divided across different roles, and players will have to pick the ones that suit their MyPlayer creation. Their journeys will begin once they have create their virtual persona and start playing the matches.

Once someone has earned a particular badge, the leveling up will depend on how often they're being used. Badges that are frequently used will level up faster and they will be stronger. Similarly, the options that will be used less regularly will tend to be on the lower side of things. Naturally, the entire system depends on the kind of activities that the players are performing.

It's worth noting that no badge level can come below the bronze level. There will be a system in place that will allow players to recover a lost level. Leveling up on such badges will be faster than what was required initially. This will ensure that players will be able to regain a badge level in case it goes down quickly.

Some badges will be protected from demotion in specific game modes, where there will be no possible way to use them. This will remove a lot of headaches for the community, who won't need to be afraid of losing the levels on these badges.

The new system could be an exciting change for NBA 2K24 players, although it will be a next-gen exclusive. Once again, PC players will not be able to enjoy them as they have been grouped under current-gen by 2K Sports.

