NBA 5 second rule: What does it mean for the players?

The NBA 5 second rule is only applicable to players in the frontcourt. The rule implies that a player can't dribble the ball with his back or side to the basket for longer than five seconds. The count ends when the player picks up the dribble.

A failure to make a move while dribbling the ball after the five-count will result in a turnover. However, the count can also be stopped if a defensive player manages to tip the ball or the offensive player dribbles above the free-throw line.

It is important to note that this rule, much like the defensive three-second violation, is commonly seen in the NBA only. The rule was introduced in 1999 and is often also known as the "Charles Barkley" rule.

Barkley, who was known for his impressive strength in the low block, was known to back his defenders down until he got a favorable shot. By virtue of this style of play, he would effectively stay with his back to the basket for extended periods of time, hence also slowing the game down.

Barkley unfortunately retired a year after the rule was implemented in the NBA. While we never had the chance to see the manner in which he adapted to the rule, most players today find different ways to score. Hence, it is a rare sight to see the foul called.

Most recently, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was called for a 5 second violation in Game 5 against the Warriors. Although the call itself had little impact on the game as a whole, the Lakers found themselves falling into a bad situation.

The NBA playoffs are heating up

The NBA playoffs semifinals are in full swing as all teams have gone through a gruelling five games of basketball action. With each series featuring a 3-2 record at this juncture, we are due to see Game 6's across the board.

In the West, the Denver Nuggets lead the Phoenix Suns as the series heads to Arizona. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors protected their homecourt with a 121-106 win at home to avoid elimination. They will aim to do the same on the road in Game 6.

Similarly in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers stole a win on the road to take a 3-2 lead against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks narrowly avoided elimination with a 112-103 win against the Miami Heat to keep their postseason aspirations alive.

Fans will tune in again on Thursday to see the Nuggets takes on the Suns and the 76ers take on the Celtics.

