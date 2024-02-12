NBA All Star Game 2024: Who are the celebrities and musical acts set to rock the stage at halftime show?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is fast approaching. It will take place this weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The league has announced the participants for the Dunk, 3-point and Skills Challenge contests as well as the players who will compete in the traditional East vs West Game on Sunday.

The NBA has also revealed the participants of the All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars Game, which will be played on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The league also announced the celebrities who will perform at halftime of the All-Star Game on Sunday as well as the rest of musical acts during the weekend.

Jennifer Hudson will perform at halftime on Sunday, while singer, songwriter and producer Babyface will sing the U.S national anthem ahead of the game. Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin will sing the national anthem of Canada, while famous rapper Lil Wayne will perform pregame.

Grammy Award winners Keith Urban and Walker Hayes will perform ahead of Saturday's 3-point, Skills Challenge and Dunk contests, respectively. Last but not the least, the league announced that Brothers Footman and Canadian singer Kyra Daniel will sing the respective anthems of the United States and Canada before Friday's Rising Stars Game.

Emmy Award winner Adam Blackstone, who will play in the All-Star Celebrity Game, will be the Musical Director of the 2024 All-Star Weekend.

Jennifer Hudson, Lil Wayne to participate in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The All-Star Celebrity Game has become a tradition for years and will be part of the league's schedule for this year's edition as well.

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith will coach the respective teams, while Jennifer Hudson and Lil Wayne will be part of Team Stephen A. Hudson will play for the first time in the Celebrity All-Star Game, joining celebrities like NFL star CJ Cloud and former champion Metta World Peace.

"It is finally happening! I have been invited to play on the NBA All-Star Basketball Team! I want to make my brother proud on his heavenly birthday. His birthday was Feb. 17th, and he was big on basketball too," Jennifer Hudson recently said, via People.com, explaining why he wanted to participate in the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne will join Stephen A. Smith and WNBA legend A'ja Wilson in Team Stephen A's coaching staff.

NFL legend Peyton Manning and famous rapper 50 Cent will join Shannon Sharpe in Team Shannon's coaching staff.

Other famous celebrities to focus on ahead of the game are famous artists Walker Hayes and SiR, content creator Tristan Jass, entertainer Jack Ryan, award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi and WNBA stars Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury) and Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm).

