Who is on Team Stephen A. for the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game?

NBA and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith will be a coach in the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. The league announced the players and coaches who will participate in the Celebrity All-Star Game in Indianapolis next week (Feb. 16-18).

Team Stephen A. will consist of famous actor and singer Jennifer Hudson, former NBA champion Metta World Peace, NFL star CJ Cloud, content creator Tristan Jass, entertainer Jack Ryan, famous musician Adam Blackstone, Natasha Cloud of the WNBA team Phoenix Mercury and Gianmarco Tamberi, an Olympic champion in high jump.

Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi as well as singer and dancer AJ McLean will also be part of Stephen A. Smith's team. WNBA champion and MVP A'ja Wilson and famous artist Lil Wayne will be on Team Stephen A. coaching staff.

They will face a team coached by Shannon Sharpe, with NFL legend Peyton Manning and famous rapper '50 Cent' as assistant coaches.

Team Shannon will also feature NFL superstar Micah Parsons, IndyCar racer Conor Daly, famous artists Walker Hayes and SiR, streamer Kai Cenat, Lilly Singh (entertainer), Dylan Wang and Quincy Isaiah (actors), music artist Anuel AA and WNBA star Jewell Loyd.

The 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Feb. 16.

Jennifer Hudson explains why she wanted to play in the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Famous singer and actor Jennifer Hudson will play in the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game for the first time. She revealed the news during her show last week, and the league announced on Wednesday that she will be part of Team Stephen A.

Hudson explained why she wanted to play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, and the reason is to honor her brother, who died in 2008.

"His birthday was Feb. 17th, and he was big on basketball too. This makes me a huge basketball fan, and in honor of him, I always make a point to celebrate his birthday that way," Jennifer Hudson said on her show, via People.

"It is finally happening! I have been invited to play on the NBA All-Star Basketball Team! I want to make my brother proud on his heavenly birthday."

Jennifer Hudson will look to help Team Stephen A. win the game and honor her late brother in the best way possible.

Meanwhile, the NBA continues its preparations for the All-Star Game. The league has already the starters and reserves for Sunday's traditional East vs West game, while and is finalizing the players to participate in the 3-point, Dunk and Skills challenge contests.

The NBA has announced the hosts for the next two All-Star Games in 2025 (San Francisco) and 2026 (LA Clippers).

