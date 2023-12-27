NBA big man Alperen Sengun turns heads in $125 Faria linen

Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun usually gets attention from the fans with his play. This time around, he got the attention of the masses with his stylish outfit ahead of their game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

The color green doesn't usually get chosen by fashion icons, but Sengun made it work as he arrived at Houston's Toyota Center with a new fit. The green highlights his entire outfit, which is comprised of a pair of pants and an unbuttoned jacket. The star center also had a pair of green sneakers, which looked like a pair of Jordan 1s.

Sengun topped it off with a pair of sunglasses and a necklace that goes well with the outfit. Looking at what he wore to the game, the green top seems to be a Faria oversized linen shirt. What's more interesting is that it's worth $125.

This is a breath of fresh air as other NBA stars tend to wear clothes that are worth at least $1,000.

Alperen Sengun's youth has been helping him learn how to be a star

The Rockets have a bright future with Alperen Sengun as the man in the middle. Many expect Sengun to be a cornerstone of the team's future, predicting him to be an All-Star soon. With his breakout season, the Turkish big man is one of the favorite players by many fans.

Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 27 games. In their most recent win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the center had a career-high 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. After the game, he said he views himself as a student of the game and is constantly learning his kinks on the floor.

"I'm just 21," Şengün said. "I have a long way to go. I am going to give my best every day on the court, fight and help my teammates. If it's my day, it will be my day. If it's someone else's, I am going to help them. Just taking it day by day."

According to the center, he's focused on winning games as compared to becoming a first-time All-Star this season. Although, that achievement isn't far-fetched as he's been dominating the league this season.

"I feel great," Şengün said. "We won yesterday. We had a chance to finish the game early to get some rest, and we came here ready to fight. I finished the game great. When we win, I feel great."

With his performance this season, he has a chance to become a star.

