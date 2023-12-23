WATCH: Alperen Sengun shows off incredible flexibility as he takes on Novak Djokovic's viral challenge

Alperen Sengun is not just a conventional big man in the NBA. He is an excellent shooter, has fairly good ball-handling skills and can pass the ball like a guard. The Houston Rockets guard recently shared a clip of him performing Novak Djokovic’s viral flexibility challenge.

Djokovic put out the challenge when he appeared for an interview on CBS program '60 Minutes'. The tennis star uses it in his warm-up regimen.

The challenge asked the participants to stand on one leg and cross it with the other, making the shape of the number four. Once they form the four with their legs, they need to bend forward and touch the ground with both hands without leaving the position.

Participants have to rise and hold the crossed leg with the same side hand and stretch it upward. They have to also extend the opposite hand and hold the pose for five seconds.

Alperen Sengun IG story

The Rockets' young sensation had no problem performing the challenge. He captioned his story "Challenge time!!!" and tagged Djokovic.

Sengun was in all-dark attire, except his white socks. He was rocking dark blue Nike joggers and sweatshirts along with black sports shoes.

Can Alperen Sengun make it to the All-Star game this season?

Voting has begun for the 2024 All-Star game. Alperen Sengun is leading the Houston Rockets voting list. He has been the best player for the Rockets this season and commanding most of the offense for Ime Udoka.

To say that Sengun has a legitimate chance to make it to the All-Star game would be a stretch because he would need a large number of votes to get himself a position on the Western Conference roster. On top of that, he would have to fight against frontcourt players like Anthony Davis, Kwahi Leonard and Nikola Jokic.

Though his performance this season might not be able to get him a place on the roster, there is no doubt that Sengun has left a mark on NBA fans this season. He has gotten praise from every corner of the NBA, including LeBron James, who was impressed by his overall game.

Sengun has been averaging 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season for the Rockets. He is also shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from beyond the arc.