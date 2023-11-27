"She's always in my a** after every game" - Alperen Sengun hilariously reveals his girlfriend's disinterest in basketball despite peeving him

Alperen Sengun has attracted many fans this season for his excellent display of talent for the Houston Rockets. As a rising star, he's being surrounded by people who are invested in the sport of basketball. However, not everyone in his life loves the game the same way he does.

Sengun is a private NBA star as he doesn't show his girlfriend on social media. However, when he was on the "Podcast P" with Paul George, he said that he has a girlfriend. The interesting part about it is that his girlfriend isn't interested in what the Turkish center does for a living.

The 6-foot-11 Rockets center shared that his significant other knows nothing about sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She doesn't know anything about basketball. She doesn't know anything about sports, actually." Sengun said.

Sengun was asked if his girlfriend is jealous of how dedicated an NBA player he is.

"She's always in my a** after every game. She's saying, 'What, you stole the ball this time?'" Sengun said.

The former 16th pick started his professional basketball career at an early age. Sengun first started his career in the 2018-19 season when he joined Bandırma Kırmızı of the Turkish First League. That's why it's understandable if he has a close relationship with the sport of basketball.

Sengun is having a great year with the Rockets. He's one of the favorites to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award, averaging 20.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists and has been compared to the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic for his brand of basketball.

You might also be interested in reading this: 'That spin move is still faster than me': Alperen Sengun details Hakeem Olajuwon's amazing skill despite being nearly 60 years old

James Harden passed the torch to Alperen Sengun

Many consider Alperen Sengun as the new franchise star for Houston. His slow rise to stardom has made him a recognizable figure for the team, and everyone is starting to take note. Early this season, the Rockets played against the LA Clippers, who have their former star, James Harden.

Sengun shared a beautiful moment between them where Harden talked about how proud he is of the Turkish center.

"When we were playing with (the) Clippers, I think (Kawhi) Leonard was shooting or something," Sengun said. "We were in the line with James Harden and he said, like, 'I'm so proud of you. Keep it up.' I said, 'It's really great to hear from you. Thank you, man.' Amazing moments for me. ... Everything is a big huge dream for me.

"It was a great moment. I'm never gonna forget. I can always talk about it."

Expand Tweet

That moment was special as it sealed the passing of the torch for the next generation of NBA stars.

Also read: Nikola Jokic vs Alperen Sengun: Comparing playmaking centers' NBA stats through 3rd NBA season