Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | December 23, 2023

The Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is set to take place on December 23 as part of the huge 13-game slate by the NBA. This is the second time that both teams faced off this season, with the Rockets prevailing in the first encounter by only three points.

The Houston Rockets are eighth in the NBA Western Conference standings with their record at 14-12. They managed to snap their three-game losing streak against the undermanned Dallas Mavericks in their most recent game, 122-96.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a bounce-back win by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers by 19 points in their last matchup. Their record entering this matchup against the Rockets is 17-12.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana this Saturday.

For those who want to watch the game, Bally Sports New Orleans and Space City Home Network have the broadcast rights. NBA League Pass is the best way to catch the game through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Rockets (+195) vs Pelicans (-240)

Spread: Rockets +6.5 (-110) vs -6.5 Pelicans (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets (u223.5) vs Pelicans (o223.5)

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have put Zion Williamson on the injury list and he is 'questionable' due to an illness. Cody Zeller is also marked as 'questionable' and both players should be game-time decisions.

Matt Ryan is not expected to be back on the Pelicans roster until mid-February while Larry Nance Jr. should heal from his rib injury by the end of January.

Reggie Bullock Jr. and Tari Eason are listed as 'questionable' and the Rockets have them as game-time decisions. There is still no timeline for Victor Oladipo's return following his knee injury.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted lineups

Since Zion Willamson missed the Pelicans last game, Trey Murphy III filled in and started as forward together with Brandon Ingram. Jonas Valanciounas is a lock at center while CJ McCollum and Herb Jones are the starting guards.

No injuries so far for the Rockets usual starting five. Fred VanVleet has been running the point guard position with Jalen Green as his backcourt tandem while Alperen Sengun starts at center. Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks form the rest of the starting front office.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Jalen Green has been given an NBA prop of 17.5 points and he has been missing the mark in the last five matchups. With the Rockets moving up, Green has significantly regressed and it will be risky to put him over.

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun is also given 17.5 points on the NBA prop and he has gone over twice in the last three games. With no Zion, he may have a field day knowing that he just has to worry about Jonas Valanciounas. He should go over in this upcoming matchup with the Pelicans.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans games have not gone over the total for the last five games and this pattern indicates that they will go under again. The spread of 6.5 points won't be covered and this game will be closer than it is predicted. The Pelicans should still win and maximize their home-court advantage.