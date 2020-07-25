NBA bubble update: Ben Simmons connects from downtown, while Pacers receive bad news about Sabonis

The NBA bubble has come alive with basketball action. We are into day 3 of the scrimmages games inside the NBA bubble. By the end of the day, each team in the NBA bubble will have played their first scrimmage each. The Memphis Grizzlies conceded a 90-83 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first scrimmage of the day that started at 3:30 PM ET.

NBA Bubble Scrimmages: Simmons hits a 3-pointer

In the Sixers' first scrimmage game at the NBA bubble, they shot out to a 29-point lead by the middle of the second quarter. Their play was so dominant that point guard and All Star Ben Simmons began feeling himself. He launched a 3-pointer that was way off, but that didn't deter him from going for a second one from the right corner. And his second attempt was rewarded with a swish.

Ben Simmons hits a 3. pic.twitter.com/Fx6VCplbC5 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 24, 2020

Simmons, who has been roundly criticized throughout his career for not having the ability to shoot from range, has worked hard on his outside shot. He's made 2 3-pointers this season, and if he continues to shoot 3-pointers with the confidence that he displayed in the scrimmage, his shot will have to be respected.

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis, who had suffered a foot injury 3 days back and had to sit out the Pacers' scrimmage victory over the Trail Blazers, is in serious injury trouble. The All Star forward-center hybrid will need to exit the bubble in order to seek the medical aid that he needs to tend to his foot, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2020

The Pacers, who have begun introducing their best guard Victor Oladipo into the setup after a protracted injury recovery, will definitely be affected. Sabonis was a really skilled passer in addition to being a dominant rebounder and scorer, and his absence will hurt their pursuit of 4th seed.

Austin Rivers has had to leave the NBA bubble in order to attend to an urgent family matter. The exact details of this emergency are unknown as yet, nor is it known whether his father and head coach of the Clippers Doc Rivers will be doing the same.

Speaking at virtual media availability over a Zoom call, MVP and Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo sounded off on his performance against the Spurs in the Bucks' first scrimmage. Giannis had a dominant performance with 22 points on 69% field goal percentage, but also got into foul trouble. He emphasized the need for him to get into better shape and be able to play 35-40 minutes in the playoffs

"I believe in my technique. I worked really hard the last four months." pic.twitter.com/zYjuz2rBuY — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 24, 2020

