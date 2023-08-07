NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 7: Big East players who played for the Sixers and the Heat

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for August 7 has been released. Today is the 40th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 7 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat

Cell 3 - A top 10 pick of the draft who played for the Grizzlies

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 5 - Player who had stevens with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat

Cell 6 - A top 10 pick of the draft who played for the Pacers

Cell 7 - 76ers player who played in the Big East Conference in college

Cell 8 - Heat player who played in the Big East Conference in college

Cell 9 - A top 10 pick of the draft who played in the Big East Conference in college

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 40

Allen Iverson is likely the most popular answer for Cell 7. He played for the Georgetown Hoyas in college and starred for the Philadelphia 76ers. Current Sixers backup big man Paul Reed should be a great answer. He was with DePaul in college.

Another basketball legend that was a Hoya great was Dikembe Mutombo. “Deke” was a four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner who played for the 76ers for two seasons. Mutombo’s battles against Shaquille O’Neal in the 2001 finals were a delight to fans.

Jimmy Butler is the name most fans will probably associate with the Big East Conference and the Miami Heat. Max Strus (DePaul) and Omer Yurtseven (Georgetown) are options as well for Cell 8.

Alonzo Mourning, yet another Georgetown alum, was a big part of the Miami Heat’s 2006 championship. “Zo” was a four-year player with the Hoyas, three of which were with Mutombo. He was also Shaq’s best backup during the said Miami title run.

For Cell 9, Kemba Walker, who played for UConn in the Big East, was picked ninth by the Charlotte Hornets in 2011. Mikal Bridges (Villanova), who was drafted 10th by the Philadelphia 76ers but traded to the Phoenix Suns is also a good answer.

Greg Monroe, picked seventh by the Detroit Pistons in 2010, continues the Hoya theme on this list. He played two seasons in Georgetown before entering the NBA

Here's the filled-out Crossover Grid:

The completed August 7 NBA Crossover Grid

