NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors monitoring Anthony Edwards' situation, Detroit Pistons targeting Patrick Williams

With the NBA Draft 2020 approaching, teams across the league are looking for the right prospects to bolster their rosters. The Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons are two teams who have high-value draft picks in the NBA Draft 2020.

On that note, let's check out the latest buzz surrounding the two franchises' plans on Draft night.

NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors could pick up Anthony Edwards

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are believed to have narrowed down their options at No. 2 to either James Wiseman or Anthony Edwards.

The Warriors, who are likely to be in the hunt for the NBA championship next season, would look to pick up youngsters with high potential in the NBA Draft 2020 who could bolster the franchise's title hopes.

With both Wiseman and Edwards expected to go top 5 in the NBA Draft 2020, the Warriors could look to pounce on the latter if he doesn't go as the number 1 overall.

The Golden State Warriors believe that Edwards has a high ceiling, as observed by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle:

"The Warriors are believed to view Edwards as someone who could blossom into the face of a franchise and multi-time All-Star if put in the right situation."

A scout for the Warriors, who attended one of Anthony Edwards' workouts, seemed to echo a similar sentiment when he said:

“He still has a lot to learn, but he’s so darn talented. He has many of the tools you see in superstar-level guys. Personally, I’d bank on him being great.”

There are reports of the Golden State Warriors planning to trade their NBA Draft 2020 picks as well. However, the same looks highly unlikely considering the talent expected to be present at the top end of the event.

The Warriors have the second pick in the 2020 NBA draft. @KevinOConnorNBA explains why picking James Wiseman could bring Golden State back to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ig9K497v7G — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 6, 2020

The Detroit Pistons could choose Patrick Williams with the 7th pick in NBA Draft 2020

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets

According to scouts and executives across the NBA, there is a strong possibility that Williams could be picked up by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Draft 2020.

The Pistons like Williams’ combination of measurables, potential and youth, and he could be an ideal complementary player to any rotation. He wasn’t very productive last season, but Williams’ athleticism and two-way potential are eye-catching.

Detroit Pistons on the move in the draft? GM Troy Weaver: 'Everything's on the table' https://t.co/Q2t8QgbeR6 — Freep Sports (@freepsports) November 6, 2020

With the Pistons planning to rebuild around their young core of Luke Kennard and Sekou Doumbouya, the NBA Draft 2020 prospect could be a perfect addition to their mix.