NBA Draft 2020: LA Lakers monitoring Stanford's Tyrell Terry, Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. garnering attention from multiple franchises

With the NBA Draft 2020 approaching, teams across the league are exploring various options to improve their squads by picking promising talent in the draft. On that note, let's take a look at the latest buzz around the NBA Draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: LA Lakers interested in Stanford's Tyrell Terry

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Measuring around 6' 3" and weighing in at 174 pounds, Stanford guard Tyrell Terry has reportedly caught the eye of championship contenders LA Lakers as well as that of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The latest reports in this regard suggest that both teams could be interested in drafting a talented newcomer like Tyrell Terry with their respective picks in the NBA Draft 2020. Terry is an explosive athlete and would be a good option for both teams, considering their defensive schemes.

DRAFT LOTTO DAY



1️⃣ LaMelo Ball - Knicks

2️⃣ Anthony Edwards - Pistons

5️⃣ Obi Toppin - T'Wolves

2️⃣8️⃣ Cassius Winston - Lakers



2020 NBA Mock Draft: https://t.co/RoS9e7Qz5v pic.twitter.com/CBDiNJkbP6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 20, 2020

Multiple teams are monitoring Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. ahead of NBA Draft 2020

Alabama vs Auburn

With point guards like LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton and Killian Hayes generating interest from various NBA franchises, Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. is emerging as an alternative option as the NBA Draft 2020 inches closer.

After a workout with the Orlando Magic last Thursday, it has been reported that Lewis also worked out with the New York Knicks, Detroit Piston, and Chicago Bulls this week.

Scouts are reportedly pleased with Kira Lewis Jr.'s talent, with one of them quoting in this regard:

"Lewis has great speed, creates for himself and others and should thrive in today's game," one scout Bleacher Report. "He's still young [he turned 19 in April] after two years in college. He has upside."

Lewis Jr. was incredibly impressive with Alabama, averaging 23.2 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 46.3% from three in his last nine games before the COVID-19 panic interrupted the basketball season.

2020 NBA Draft Big Board: @chasewhitney_’s Updated Top-75 https://t.co/O5YW4DN2M3 — At The Hive (@At_The_Hive) October 20, 2020

Lewis Jr. could be an enticing option ahead of the NBA Draft 2020. He could be an option for teams who value his ability to generate offense with speed as well as for his creativity and shot-making. His only flaw is his high turnover rate and trouble in traffic, something teams will need to consider before picking him in the Draft.