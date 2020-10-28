NBA Draft 2020: Reports indicate that Golden State Warriors are monitoring James Wiseman, Chicago Bulls identify LaMelo Ball as their No. 1 target

With the NBA Draft 2020 approaching closer, teams in the competition will keep a keen eye on young prospects who are set to enter the league soon. Franchises with the top picks are keeping several options open, and major trades revolving around NBA Draft 2020 picks could happen soon.

NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors could pick James Wiseman

Title contenders and heavyweights Golden State Warriors have the second overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020.

There is a good possibility that the team could look to utilize it on a promising youngster. According to Kevin O'Connor from The Ringer, the Golden State Warriors are planning to pick Memphis Tigers' James Wiseman with their second pick in the NBA Draft 2020.

Wiseman is also being targeted by other teams with a first-round pick in the NBA Draft 2020. Charlotte Hornets, who have the third pick, are also monitoring his situation. With the Hornets looking to bolster their offense next season, the franchise could pick him if he falls down to third spot.

NBA Draft 2020: Chicago Bulls leaning on picking a point guard

The Chicago Bulls have struggled to make the NBA playoffs in recent seasons, finishing close to the lottery positions every year. With one of their biggest weaknesses being playmaking, they could look to address that issue in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020.

The Bulls are planning to pick LaMelo Ball with their fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020, as multiple sources have suggested that the Illawarra Hawks point guard might drop that low. Ball is touted to be a star in the league, in which his older brother Lonzo already plays.

The Bulls currently have Zach LaVine and Coby White in the backcourt. Apart from playmaking, the Chicago Balls also lack size and defense in the guard positions. Ball, who is 6 '7" and has a 6' 10" wingspan, is a versatile defender who could help the Chicago Bulls massively.