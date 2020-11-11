NBA Draft 2020: Minnesota Timberwolves planning to acquire the No.6 pick from Atlanta Hawks in an ambitious deal

As the NBA Draft 2020 inches closer, teams across the league will be looking to make the right selections which will improve their roster. They will have other options at their disposal too, like trading their pick for a star or another selection. On that note, let's check the latest buzz around the NBA Draft 2020, which involves the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Draft 2020: Minnesota Timberwolves looking to acquire another first-round pick

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently hold the number one draft pick in the NBA Draft 2020 and have several alternatives around how to use it. The Wolves plan to assemble a big three, and recent reports indicate that the team is looking to acquire another NBA Draft 2020 pick, which might help them achieve that objective.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have held talks with the Atlanta Hawks for their number six pick, which has also piqued the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans' interest. The Wolves are prepared to send Jarrett Culver and the 17th pick in the NBA Draft 2020 in return to the Atlanta Hawks, which might move the needle for them.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves have two young superstars in D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and the front office is determined to build a team for the future. If the Wolves succeed in their plan of acquiring another draft pick, they will have the opportunity to use it in trade talks for another superstar like Bradley Beal, whose name has been a part of various NBA trade rumors this offseason.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 franchises that are best-positioned to dominate the off-season

The other option would be to acquire young talent in the NBA Draft 2020. The Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest in exciting prospects like James Wiseman and Patrick Williams, and they will have the opportunity to acquire one of them with their first overall pick.

Advertisement

Getting the number six pick will enable the Wolves to add another youngster, and this can be Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton, who they are reportedly quite high on.

Potential No. 1 pick @theantman05 told @TheUndefeated he wants to be drafted 1st by @Timberwolves & he isn't scared of Minneapolis' cold temperatures. "I'm not going to play basketball in the snow. So, I'm not worried about it," Anthony Edwards. Story in @TheUndefeated on Friday pic.twitter.com/oSXql5Bd87 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 10, 2020

The NBA Draft 2020 is filled with exciting youngsters, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will have the opportunity to have three selections in the first round itself. The Wolves' decision will be revealed to the NBA fraternity on draft night, but it looks like the franchise is poised to win the offseason with these aggressive moves.

Who would teams be moving up for? Sources say FSU wing Patrick Williams is a main target. The Wolves are high on Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton.



Williams scouting report: https://t.co/NtQipFKwKj



Haliburton scouting report: https://t.co/cfSfAvNdjl



Draft night will get wild. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 11, 2020

Also read: NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors might flip 2nd pick for LaMarcus Aldridge, Charlotte Hornets could trade up to 1st overall selection