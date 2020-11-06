NBA Draft 2020: New York Knicks inclined towards trading up their pick, Cleveland Cavaliers interview Deni Avdija and Onyeka Okungwo

With the NBA Draft 2020 fast approaching, teams across the league are exploring various options to improve their rosters. The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are two franchises whose team building will revolve around identifying talent in the upcoming event. On that note, let's take a look at the latest buzz surrounding the NBA draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: New York Knicks interested in trading up, not willing to give up on RJ Barrett

The New York Knicks have been a lottery team for the last few years and have consistently failed to reach the postseason. The Knicks have been unsuccessful in their efforts to land superstar targets in free agency, losing out on the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to city rivals Brooklyn Nets last season.

The storied franchise is hoping to finally strike gold in this year's NBA Draft, and they are inclined towards trading up.

However, the New York Knicks are reluctant to engage in trade discussions that centered on RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, as they are not willing to give up on the young duo yet. The idea is to partner Barrett with another young superstar, and the New York Knicks will not hesitate to give up other assets to land top talent from this year's draft.

The Golden State Warriors could be a potential trade partner for the New York Knicks ahead of the NBA draft 2020, but a package of the No.8 pick, Kevin Knox, and two future first-rounders from the Dallas Mavericks is unlikely to move the needle for them.

From earlier: On The Putback, we’re lucky to have @wojespn, who explains why MIN & GSW are both ‘very open’ to moving the top picks in the draft, why he expects some pre-draft trades, the first steps for NYK’s rebuild & more. Full show w/@CWilliamson44: https://t.co/lI2M4Fa2Km pic.twitter.com/JtXnHZJL7h — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 5, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers interview Deni Avdija, Onyeka Okongwu ahead of NBA Draft 2020

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been particularly lucky in the NBA Draft in recent years, and have ended up with a lottery pick more often than not. This year, the Cavaliers have the 5th pick in NBA draft 2020 and are planning to pick up another bright youngster from the talented pool.

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently interviewed Israeli sensation Deni Avdija, and USC power forward Onyeka Okongwu. The team does not expect Okongwu to be drafted until the Cleveland Cavaliers pick arrives in NBA draft 2020. However, the Golden State Warriors, who are drafting second overall, are believed to have a particularly strong interest in Avdija and could beat the Cavs in the race to pick him up.

Per source, Onyeka Okongwu meets with the Cleveland Cavaliers this week. Has recently met with the Hornets, Spurs and Wizards. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 5, 2020

