NBA Draft 2020: New York Knicks looking to pick up a traditional center in Isaiah Stewart; Golden State Warriors inclined to trade down per reports

With the NBA Draft 2020 around the corner, the league's front offices will be tasked with finding the right talent in the event. There are rumors of teams planning to trade up or down the NBA Draft 2020, depending on the gaps they need to plug in their respective rosters. On that note, let's check out the latest buzz surrounding the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks.

NBA Draft 2020: New York Knicks monitoring Isaiah Stewart to strengthen the frontcourt

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

According to the latest reports, the New York Knicks are planning to acquire the University of Washington prospect, Isaiah Stewart, with their 27th pick in the NBA Draft 2020. Stewart is a throwback to traditional centers and will provide the New York Knicks with grit and resilience to shore up their shaky defense.

Stewart's coach at the University of Washington, Mike Hopkins, thinks the young talent has a bright future in the league and was all praise for him:

"He reminds me of a bigger version of Montrezl and a little Bam Adebayo. Probably not as skilled as Bam because he could handle it, but the same motor. It’s a relentlessness you can’t teach. It’s a mindset.’’

If the New York Knicks pick Hopkins in the NBA Draft 2020, they will be able to partner him with Mitchell Robinson, who has been an integral part of the Knicks setup.

Rochester In The House: #Knicks looking hard at 'Bad Boy' big man Isaiah Stewart in #NBA draft https://t.co/xdlAjgE0D6 — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) November 10, 2020

Reports emerge of the Golden State Warriors planning to trade down in the NBA Draft 2020

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will have a plethora of options with their second overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020. The championship contenders can either pick a top prospect or choose to trade their draft pick for a superstar which they can pair up with the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Recent reports indicate that the Golden State Warriors are planning to trade down in the NBA Draft 2020, as they have been linked with players who are expected to be picked between the fifth to 20th spot. The Warriors have been an organization that has always been praised for their decisions in the draft and in the offseason. It will therefore be intriguing to see what they do with the pick in NBA Draft 2020.

For example: If Golden State used the $17.2M trade exception and revenue decreased by 30%, they could save close to $50M.



This will help out the Warriors, Boston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia plus possibly a team like Milwaukee. https://t.co/uxII5oQXzl — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 10, 2020

