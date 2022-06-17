"'Failing to prepare is preparing to fail' - (Bill Walton)", "He's like if Scottie Pippen and a cow had a baby" - Fans leave no stone unturned to troll Nike after they find out how Nike botched re-signing Steph Curry

Steph Curry is one of the world's greatest athletes. He has completely changed the game of basketball thanks to his incredible shooting. He also has a chance to win his fourth championship ring on Thursday night.

Curry is an Under Armour athlete, and while his contract has not been revealed yet, it is probably in the hundreds of millions. Nike, however, had a chance to sign Curry in 2013, but the athletic apparel powerhouse completely botched its presentation.

Back then, Nike was the most famous basketball shoe brand by a large margin, accounting for 95 percent of the market share. Unfortunately, their presentation to the sharpshooter was a complete failure.

Dell Curry, Steph's father, attended the presentation, which apparently began with a Nike official addressing Curry as "Steph-On." Dell wasn't surprised that someone mispronounced his son's name, but he had another problem with it.

"I heard some people pronounce his name wrong before," Dell Curry said. "I wasn't surprised. I was surprised that I didn't get a correction."

Things got even worse from there as Nike kept Kevin Durant's name on a PowerPoint slide, pressumably by accident. This is when Dell stopped paying attention.

Nike never made a strong indication that Curry would become their signature athlete. Plus, Dell believed his son would have been in the second tier, behind first-tier athletes like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

When this story resurfaced on Reddit, many NBA fans trolled Nike.

Many fans commented about Nike getting Curry's name wrong, which was definitely unusual.

Some Redditors talked about how powerful brands like Nike are, yet some people who work for them are not that great.

One user even proposed an interesting campaign for Under Armour that would make fun of Nike's failure to sign Curry.

Some fans talked about the importance of Curry to Under Armour. He's made the brand extremely popular, so Nike likely would have greatly benefited from him.

There are also fans who think his shoes would have looked much better if he had become Nike's signature athlete.

Steph Curry will most likely stay with Under Armour

Under Armour extended Curry's contract to 2024. While the value of the contract hasn't been made public, there are rumors that the superstar has an equity stake in the company.

Forbes ranked Steph Curry fifth among the world's highest-paid athletes in 2022. The Golden State Warriors guard has made $47 million off the court, and a large part of that probably comes from Under Armour.

Curry's game-worn shoes by Under Armour. (Image via Getty Images)

By the time his contract with Under Armour expires, Curry will be 36 and probably in the final years of his career. Even though he most likely won't post incredible numbers two years from now, his insane shooting skills could help him stay in the league for a long time.

After all, the eight-time All-Star will probably win his fourth championship ring this year. He will just need two more to tie Michael Jordan, the greatest player of all time.

