LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is known for being a private star, almost always not showing his life outside of the basketball court to his fans. As he celebrated his birthday on Thursday, a video from 2020 of him having fun at a strip club resurfaced and had the fans in a frenzy.

As Leonard turned 32, fans took the chance to greet one of the best two-way players of the game. One Twitter user posted an old video of Leonard getting a lap dance in a strip club. The video quickly went viral and drew a ton of reactions.

Here are some of the best reactions to Leonard getting a dance.

Oscar @HerbNCheese @uEatCrayons @kawhileonard I thought he was a family man all along. Well played. @uEatCrayons @kawhileonard I thought he was a family man all along. Well played.

Fli-T @flierthanmost @uEatCrayons @kawhileonard Not in the New Balance hoodie give that man his privacy. @uEatCrayons @kawhileonard Not in the New Balance hoodie give that man his privacy.

ronsky @ronsky82843840 @uEatCrayons @kawhileonard hahaha dafck is ths kawhi . harden seeing ths smiling. 🤣 @uEatCrayons @kawhileonard hahaha dafck is ths kawhi . harden seeing ths smiling. 🤣

This year, Leonard had a different way of celebrating his birthday. The two-time NBA champ celebrated in the ocean while having an incredible time on a boat. New pictures of him celebrating were posted as he turned 32.

James Harden wants to team with Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard, left, and James Harden

Free-agency fever is here, and James Harden is looking to change teams once again. As he picked up his $35.6 million player option, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly started to work with Harden to look for a trade partner.

One of the teams that has emerged as a possible destination for the bearded star is the LA Clippers. According to reports, Harden has stated his interest in playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George next season.

"The Sixers were clearly not prepared to spend as lavishly in free agency on Harden as The Beard had hoped, and now he wants out. ... Now, he wants to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Clipperland," Marc Stein reported.

"The Sixers were clearly not prepared to spend as lavishly in free agency on Harden as The Beard had hoped, and now he wants out... Now he wants to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Clipperland." James Harden wants to be traded to the Clippers, per @TheSteinLine "The Sixers were clearly not prepared to spend as lavishly in free agency on Harden as The Beard had hoped, and now he wants out... Now he wants to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Clipperland." James Harden wants to be traded to the Clippers, per @TheSteinLine."The Sixers were clearly not prepared to spend as lavishly in free agency on Harden as The Beard had hoped, and now he wants out... Now he wants to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Clipperland."

Interestingly, the Sixers have the option to wait until there's a trade offer that would benefit them. Philly could keep Harden for a while before letting him go via trade.

Now will be the best time for The Beard to force his way to the Clippers as the duo of Leonard and George is reportedly on board with the idea of him joining them. Both stars have struggled to stay healthy in the past, but it looks like the two are welcoming more stars to help strengthen their depth.

"Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core," Sam Amick wrote.

(via theathletic.com/4654874/2023/0…) “Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core.”(via @sam_amick “Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core.” (via @sam_amick, theathletic.com/4654874/2023/0…) https://t.co/HGgV8fHp1A

