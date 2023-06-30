Create

NBA fans react hilariously to old video of Kawhi Leonard spotted getting lap dance: “Strip club in a new balance shirt crazy” 

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jun 30, 2023 21:21 GMT
Fans react to Kawhi Leonard
Fans react to Kawhi Leonard's old video having fun in a strip club.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is known for being a private star, almost always not showing his life outside of the basketball court to his fans. As he celebrated his birthday on Thursday, a video from 2020 of him having fun at a strip club resurfaced and had the fans in a frenzy.

As Leonard turned 32, fans took the chance to greet one of the best two-way players of the game. One Twitter user posted an old video of Leonard getting a lap dance in a strip club. The video quickly went viral and drew a ton of reactions.

Happy Birthday @kawhileonard ! https://t.co/VLwemsSHTj

Here are some of the best reactions to Leonard getting a dance.

@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard @ParisPapito strip club in a new balance shirt crazy lmao
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard I thought he was a family man all along. Well played.
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard Bro sitting there like https://t.co/hLREFqwRWv
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard Harden taking Kawhi to the clubs lmfaooo
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard He managing his load
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard Not in the New Balance hoodie give that man his privacy.
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard Still in the new balance I knew he was my goat🤣💯
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard @DvoKyle14 he practicing for when harden arrive
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard na whattttt💀 fun guy fr
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard NB represent😂😂😂😂😂
@uEatCrayons @kawhileonard hahaha dafck is ths kawhi . harden seeing ths smiling. 🤣
@uEatCrayons @bvrbiezs @kawhileonard This Nigga funny asl

This year, Leonard had a different way of celebrating his birthday. The two-time NBA champ celebrated in the ocean while having an incredible time on a boat. New pictures of him celebrating were posted as he turned 32.

Kawhi Leonard celebrating his 32nd birthday (h/t @TomerAzarly ) https://t.co/kKfxYYpbeC

James Harden wants to team with Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard, left, and James Harden
Free-agency fever is here, and James Harden is looking to change teams once again. As he picked up his $35.6 million player option, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly started to work with Harden to look for a trade partner.

One of the teams that has emerged as a possible destination for the bearded star is the LA Clippers. According to reports, Harden has stated his interest in playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George next season.

"The Sixers were clearly not prepared to spend as lavishly in free agency on Harden as The Beard had hoped, and now he wants out. ... Now, he wants to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Clipperland," Marc Stein reported.
James Harden wants to be traded to the Clippers, per @TheSteinLine."The Sixers were clearly not prepared to spend as lavishly in free agency on Harden as The Beard had hoped, and now he wants out... Now he wants to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Clipperland."

Interestingly, the Sixers have the option to wait until there's a trade offer that would benefit them. Philly could keep Harden for a while before letting him go via trade.

Now will be the best time for The Beard to force his way to the Clippers as the duo of Leonard and George is reportedly on board with the idea of him joining them. Both stars have struggled to stay healthy in the past, but it looks like the two are welcoming more stars to help strengthen their depth.

"Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core," Sam Amick wrote.
“Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core.” (via @sam_amick, theathletic.com/4654874/2023/0…) https://t.co/HGgV8fHp1A

