NBA games on TV (17th April 2023): Which games will be televised today?

The NBA Playoffs will continue for four teams on Monday night, starting with Game 2 of the Brooklyn Nets versus Philadelphia 76ers series. Philly decisively won the opener behind James Harden’s superb performance.

TNT will air the game live at 7:30 PM ET on national TV, while NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES will handle local coverage.

NBA @NBA



A look at the updated bracket



presented by Google Pixel After a PACKED weekend of Game 1 action 🍿A look at the updated bracket #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel After a PACKED weekend of Game 1 action 🍿A look at the updated bracket 👀#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel https://t.co/sBhjFOefVY

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At 10:00 PM, the Golden State Warriors will be looking to tie their series against the Sacramento Kings. After Game 1’s thrilling back-and-forth encounter, basketball fans can expect more of the same on Monday night.

TNT will once again handle national TV coverage while the game is also available via local channels - NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

Former NBA MVP James Harden looks to have a repeat performance against his former team

Amid all the drama and uncertainty in Brooklyn, James Harden eventually forced his way out of Barclays Center. Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations and Harden’s former boss Daryl Morey swooped on him by trading the disgruntled Ben Simmons.

The former NBA MVP played nine postseason games with the Nets and averaged 20.2 PPG, 8.6 APG and 6.3 RPG. He reminded Brooklyn of what they once had on their roster in Game 1.

James Harden took what his former team gave him on his way to 23 points, 13 assists and four rebounds. “The Beard” will be looking to put on another show against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers hummed so well that they didn’t even need top NBA MVP contender Joel Embiid to be his usual dominant self. Embiid played 33 minutes and finished with a seemingly quiet 26-point, five-rebound and three-assist effort.

The Brooklyn Nets dared the 76ers to beat them without Embiid putting on an overwhelming show of force. It was a strategy that backfired on Saturday. They may stick with the same strategy, hoping Harden and the rest can’t take advantage of all the attention Joel Embiid has been getting.

Also read: NBA rumors: Sixers could go after Damian Lillard if James Harden leaves in offseason

The Sacramento Kings are looking to grab a 2-0 lead against the Golden State Warriors

On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings didn’t look like they were playoff neophytes. They took every punch the Golden State Warriors threw at them and yet remained standing until the final buzzer.

De’Aaron Fox showed that he’s not scared of the bright lights by pouring in 38 points, 29 of which were dropped in the second half. Only Luka Doncic had more points in an NBA playoff debut when “Luka Magic” exploded for 42 points versus the LA Clippers in 2020.

Domantas Sabonis ably played the co-superstar role. “Domas” finished the game with 12 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and three steals. He also looked like he relished his never-ending jostling with Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The Sacramento Kings have reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2006. They are making the most of it by taking it to the vaunted Golden State Warriors.

You may also want to read: “I thought there’d be more Warriors fans" - De’Aaron Fox appreciates Kings fans for showing up during NBA Playoffs Round 1

Poll : 0 votes