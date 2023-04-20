NBA games on TV (20th April 2023): Which playoffs games will be televised today?

A couple of Game 3s will be featured in the NBA’s schedule on Thursday night. The slate opens with a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET. TNT will cover the game on national TV while local viewing will be handled by YES and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

At 10:00 PM ET, the Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Draymond Green will be serving a one-game suspension in Game 3 after stomping on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TNT will once again handle national coverage while NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California will be the local channels to watch out for.

Game 3 of the series between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will start at 10:30 PM ET. NBA TV will feature the game on national TV while local coverage will be via Bally Sports South California, Bally Sports Arizona and ClipperVision.

All games can be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

The Brooklyn Nets, arguably the biggest underdogs in the NBA playoffs, are hoping to stave off a 0-3 deficit

The Brooklyn Nets have been determined not to let potential NBA MVP winner Joel Embiid from beating them. So far, “The Process” has not forced the issue and has allowed his teammates to thrive as Brooklyn’s endless double-teaming strategy continues.

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points while Tobias Harris had 20 markers of his own by simply taking advantage of the attention thrown at Embiid. The Nets were not blown away in Game 2, so their strategy was effective to some degree.

Whether they stick to that plan for Game 3, when they need a jolt of something, remains to be seen. If they use the same strategy as before, Doc Rivers and his coaching staff should have all the counters ready.

Joel Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champ, will relish another chance to show that he’s more than just a one-trick pony.

The Sacramento Kings will head to San Francisco for what could be a testy encounter against the Golden State Warriors

The NBA announced yesterday that Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 after stomping on Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Game 2. “Domas” himself is reportedly questionable after suffering a contusion in his sternum due to the said incident.

Game 3 at the Chase Center will be loud as Dub Nation tries to rally their team from a 0-2 deficit. The defending champs have not faced this kind of disadvantage in any postseason series since the Steph Curry era.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced. Breaking: Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced. https://t.co/FzllzhyRl2

The Bay Area team will try to crawl out of the hole they’re in without the former Defensive Player of the Year winner in their lineup.

Also read: Warriors dealt massive blow as Shams Charania reports Draymond Green is suspended for Game 3 against the Kings

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers series live up to expectations

Despite the absence of the injured Paul George, the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers have given basketball fans a treat. The first two games of their series could have gone either way.

A pair of two-time NBA Finals MVPs in Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been going at it for nearly an entire game.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet “I just think it’s respect — mutual respect for one another that’s based off of work ethic you hear for one another.”



I asked Kevin Durant whether he feels a certain kinship with Kawhi Leonard given their playoff battles and their journeys to work their way back from injury: “I just think it’s respect — mutual respect for one another that’s based off of work ethic you hear for one another.”I asked Kevin Durant whether he feels a certain kinship with Kawhi Leonard given their playoff battles and their journeys to work their way back from injury: https://t.co/jxvV4wxxO0

Expect more end-to-end action as the series shifts to Crypto.com Arena. Phoenix will be looking to regain home-court advantage while LA will try to defend it.

You may also like to read: Watch- Chris Paul seemingly runs into Kawhi Leonard after the Phoenix Suns leveled the series up against LA Clippers

Poll : 0 votes