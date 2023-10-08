NBA HoopGrids answers for October 8: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

An all-new NBA HoopGrids was released on Oct. 8. The basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans at the start of the NBA preseason. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, this version of the grid game remains true to the original rules.

Unlike the Crossover version of the game, players of the NBA HoopsGrid have nine guesses to complete the puzzle. There's no room for errors, which makes it more difficult to solve. It tests the hardcore ball knowledge of the best fans in the world.

Sunday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who only played for one franchise and a player who made it an All-Rookie Team. On that note, here's a look at today's grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for October 7: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids for Oct. 8

Grid 1: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings

Grid 2: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers his entire career

Grid 3: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and made an All-Rookie Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers his entire career

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Lakers and made an All-Rookie Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings

Grid 8: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors his entire career

Grid 9: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and made an All-Rookie Team

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for October 6: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

NBA HoopGrids answers

Grid 1: Rick Adelman, JJ Hickson, Thomas Robinson, Gerald Wallace and Caleb Swanigan played for both the Blazers and Kings during their NBA careers.

Grid 2: Geoff Petrie, Nolan Smith, Joel Freeland, Arvydas Sabonis and Anfernee Simons have only played for the Blazers in the NBA.

Grid 3: Damian Lillard, Rudy Fernandez, Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge and Sam Bowie all made the All-Rookie Team as a member of the Blazers.

Grid 4: Jon Barry, Jamal Sampson, Brian Grant, Nigel Hayes and Doug Christie all suited up for the Lakers and Kings.

Grid 5: Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Robert Sacre, Michael Cooper and Jerry West have only played for the Lakers in the NBA.

Grid 6: Bill Hewitt, Dick Garrett, Jim Price, Brian Winters and Norm Nixon all made the All-Rookie Team as a member of the Lakers.

Grid 7: Hedo Turkoglu, Rudy Gay, Delon Wright, John Salmons and Keon Clark all played for both the Kings and Raptors.

Grid 8:Jorge Garbajosa, Uros Slokar, Solomon Alabi, Pape Sow and Malachi Flynn have only played for the Raptors in the NBA.

Grid 9: Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby, Vince Carter, Morris Peterson and Chris Bosh all made the All-Rookie Team as a member of the Raptors.

Here's a completed grid for Sunday:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which players averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the Rockets and Nuggets? NBA HoopGrids answers for October 5