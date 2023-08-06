NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 6

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 6 has been released. Today is the 39th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/JccplPNvmT All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for August 6 NBA Hoopgrids:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics

Cell 3 - An All-Defense member who played for the Thunder

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics

Cell 6 - An All-Defense member who played for the Hawks

Cell 7 - Nets player who also played for Ty Lue

Cell 8 - Celtics player who also played for Ty Lue

Cell 9 - All-NBA Defense team player who also played for Ty Lue

NBA HoopGrids for Day 39

For Cell 1, Andre Roberson and Johan Petro are possible answers. Roberson was the OKC Thunder’s defensive ace from 2013-14 to 2019-20. He last played in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets.

Petro started with the Seattle Supersonics and was part of the team when it relocated to OKC in 2008. He signed with the New Jersey Nets starting the 2009-10 season and stayed there for two years.

Kendrick Perkins is a popular answer for Cell 2. “Perk” had nearly eight seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning the championship in 2008. Danny Ainge sent him to Oklahoma in 2011 where he stayed for almost five seasons.

Almost forgotten in Delonte West’s fall from NBA basketball was a stint with the Seattle Supersonics during the 2007-08 season. He began his career with the Boston Celtics before he was traded to the Sonics/Thunder. West should be great for Cell 2.

The late Dennis Johnson was a two-way star for Seattle in his first four seasons in the league, helping the Sonics win the 1979 championship. “D.J.” closed out his career with seven seasons in Boston. He was a big part of the Celtics’ titles in 1984 and 1986. Johnson was a nine-time All-Defense team in his career and would be great for Cell 3.

Jason Collins is an excellent fit for Game 4. Collins nearly had seven seasons with the New Jersey Nets who also had a stint with the Boston Celtics.

Joe Johnson is the popular choice here. “Iso Joe” was a six-time All-Star with the Hawks before he played for the Brooklyn Nets where he got his last All-Star nod.

Al Horford is the easy choice for Cell 5. “Big Al” began his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks and was a four-time All-Star with the team. He has played a total of five seasons with the Celtics, including the last two.

Tony Delk is a brilliant answer here. He played one game for the Hawks in 2005 and was a member of the Celtics from 2001-02 to 2002-03. Cell 6 is his home.

Theo Ratliff is a solid choice for Cell 6. He was the blocks champ for three seasons and was a two-time All-Defense team. Ratliff also played in Atlanta for nearly three seasons.

Jacob Pickup @J_Pickup6



All Time Rim Protector



Fast jumper with good ball tracking led to him getting his hands on everything



Led the 6ers to elite defenses in 99 (-4.6), 00 (-4.1), 01 (-4.1) and kept the awful Hawks defense afloat in 03 (-0.1 when on) Theo Ratliff (99-04) but clear peak in 01All Time Rim ProtectorFast jumper with good ball tracking led to him getting his hands on everythingLed the 6ers to elite defenses in 99 (-4.6), 00 (-4.1), 01 (-4.1) and kept the awful Hawks defense afloat in 03 (-0.1 when on) pic.twitter.com/3KgrkpcFdZ

Ty Lue started coaching in the NBA as an assistant to Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics. He is currently the LA Clippers head coach. Cells 7-9 will have numerous choices.

Keyon Dooling is an excellent answer for Cell 7. He started in two games for the Celtics under Rivers and Lue (2011-12). Dooling also had a two-year stint with the New Jersey Nets before arriving in Boston.

One of Dooling’s teammates with the Celtics that year was Greg Stiemsma. He played in 55 games, starting in three of them. Cell 8 is just perfect for him.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are options for Cell 9. They’re all members of the All-Defense teams multiple times. They all played for Lue with the LA Clippers. George and Leonard are the team’s current stars while “CP3” was with Lue when the coach was an assistant to Rivers.

Here's the filled-out August 4 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 6 HoopGrids puzzle.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)