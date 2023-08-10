NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 10

The 17th NBA Immaculate Grid has been released on Aug. 10. The popular puzzle trivia game continues to sweep the online basketball community. The NBA offseason is at its full peak with the start of training camp still far from the horizon.

Thursday's puzzle has a special category of a player who averaged 20 or more points in a single season. Here are the clues for the 17th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged 20 or more points in a season.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 20 or more points in a season.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and averaged 20 or more points in a season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's try to get all the answers for Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid. Kevin Garnett became a superstar with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Garnett had his most successful years with the Boston Celtics, winning his lone NBA championship with them in 2008.

Michael Beasley was a second overall pick for Miami in 2008 but his career never panned out. Beasley had his best year with the Timberwolves in the 2010-11 season. For Grid 3, Anthony Edwards averaged 20 or more points in his second and third year in Minnesota.

Rajon Rondo won a ring with the Celtics and played a season in Chicago in 2016-17. Jimmy Butler worked his way up during his time with the Bulls from 2011 to 2017. After short stints in Minnesota and Philadelphia, Butler found his home in South Beach.

For Grid 6, there's no question about who should be the top answer — it's Michael Jordan, no explanations needed. Isaiah Thomas was a star in Boston for a brief period before injuries forced him to become a journeyman. One of Thomas' stops later in his career was the Washington Wizards.

Markieff Morris played three-and-a-half seasons for the Wizards and suited up for the Heat in the 2021-22 season. And finally, Gilbert Arenas was an absolute scoring machine at his peak in Washington.

Also Read: Which Sacramento Kings star also played for Atlanta Hawks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

Alternative answers for NBA Immaculate Grid 17

Some people are satisfied with completing the grid while others would like to have a low rarity score. To achieve this, the answers should not be common players, so here's a set of alternative answers for Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Ryan Gomes, Sebastian Telfair and Theo Ratliff

Grid 2: Mike Miller, Antoine Walker and Kevin Love

Grid 3: Al Jefferson, Andrew Wiggins and Tony Campbell

Grid 4: Keith Bogans, Brian Scalabrine and Dwyane Wade

Grid 5: Max Strus, Goran Dragic and Luol Deng

Grid 6: Derrick Rose, Zach LaVine and Artis Gilmore

Grid 7: Paul Pierce, Tom Gugliotta and Jeff Green

Grid 8: Trevor Ariza, Caron Butler and Rex Chapman

Grid 9: Michael Jordan, Elvin Hayes and Bradley Beal

Also Read: "This might be his first healthy summer" - Gilbert Arenas backs Paul George's claim that he will be on his 'bully sh*t' next season

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)