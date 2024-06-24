NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 24: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on June 24. The original grid game is expected to get some uptick in users due to the impending offseason. Its MLB counterpart has also made its puzzles more complex. Now let's look at all the hints and answers for Grid No. 336.

Monday's puzzle has one special category – a player who has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The remaining categories are teams, which are the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 24:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for June 24

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 3 - A player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 6 - A player who played for the Indiana Pacers and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 9 - A player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 24

There are two types of NBA Immaculate Grid players. The first ones are those who want to solve the puzzle regardless of the rarity score and the second ones are those who want to have the lowest rarity score possible.

Here are some answers for the 336th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Joe Johnson, Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver, John Collins, Kris Dunn, Damian Jones, Pace Mannion, Mikki Moore and Randy Livingston.

Grid 2 - Moses Malone, Dikembe Mutombo, Maurice Cheeks, Dwight Howard, Al Horford, Paul Millsap, James Thomas, Ira Bowman and James Nunnally.

Grid 3 - Dominique Wilkins, Bob Pettit, Dikembe Mutombo, Pete Maravich, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Zelmo Beaty, Lou Hudson and Chuck Cooper.

Grid 4 - Al Jefferson, Adrian Dantley, Mark Jackson, George Hill, Bojan Bogdanovic, Georges Niang, Kyrylo Fesenko, Dick Miller and Naz Mitrou-Long.

Grid 5 - George McGinnis, George Hill, Derrick McKey, Buddy Hield, TJ McConnell, Georges Niang, Justin Anderson, Michael Curry and Alex Poythress.

Grid 6 - Reggie Miller, Roger Brown, George McGinnis, Mel Daniels, Chris Mullin, Gus Johnson, Tim Hardaway, Alex English and Adrian Dantley.

Grid 7 - Adrian Dantley, Richard Jefferson, Joe Ingles, Malik Beasley, Jae Crowder, Rodney Hood, Jason Hart, Paul Grant and Joel Bolomboy.

Grid 8 - Moses Malone, Terry Cummings, Jrue Holiday, Tobias Harris, Patrick Beverley, Cameron Payne, Jeff Dowtin, Orlando Woolridge and Alaa Abdelnaby.

Grid 9 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Sidney Moncrief, Ray Allen, Bob Dandridge, Bob Lanier, Dave Cowens and Gary Payton.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

