NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 11: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 79th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Rockets and Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 - A Rockets player who averaged 5+ APG in a season

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Kings and Chicago Bulls

Cell 6 - A Kings player who averaged 5+ APG in a season

Cell 7 - A Denver Nuggets player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season

Cell 8 - A Chicago Bulls player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG and 5+ APG in a season

Answers to the October 11 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Kenny Smith, Jon Barry, Marcus Camby, Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Gary Clark. They all played for the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

Aaron Brooks, Tyson Chandler, Omer Asik and Patrick Beverley suited up for the Rockets and Chicago Bulls. They are suited best in Cell 2 of today’s grid.

Rodney McCray, John Wall, Kevin Porter Jr., Chris Paul and Goran Dragic averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Houston Rockets. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Dahntay Jones, Trey Lyles, Joe Smith and Andre Miller. They all played for the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Rajon Rondo, Brad Miller, Garrett Temple and Metta World Peace suited up for the Kings and Chicago Bulls. Cell 5 is where they belong.

Phil Ford, Tyrese Haliburton, De’Aaron Fox, Chris Webber and Mike Bibby averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Sacramento Kings. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Expand Tweet

Cell 7 could be Dan Issel, Nikola Jokic, Kenyon Martin, Ervin Johnson and Dikembe Mutombo. They averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Denver Nuggets.

Charles Oakley, Dennis Rodman, Elton Brand, Joakim Noah and Artis Gilmore averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Chicago Bulls. They are suited best for Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Larry Bird, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis and Oscar Robertson averaged 10+ RPG and 5+ APG in a season. Any of them fit well in Cell 9.

Here's the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed October 10 NBA Immaculate Grid