NBA Immaculate Grid includes "give up" button for players who run out of guesses

Recently, the NBA Immaculate Grid has updated its features by including a "give up" button for players.

Players can take advantage of this newly integrated option in the scenario that they run out of guesses but are curious about the missed answers.

The NBA Immaculate Grid has been a tremendous way for fans to test their basketball knowledge regarding facts and history of the league.

Previously, the "give up" option was not available, and players had to rely on social media or basketball references to find out the possible answers for each grid.

What makes each answer intriguing is that the lower the percentage they receive, the more rare that answer is compared to the more popular ones.

NBA Immaculate Grid: How to play

The NBA Immaculate Grid changes the entire grid and provides a new challenge each day for players to indulge in.

There are a total of nine grids pertaining to nine guesses. A grid cannot be used twice, but a player name selected can both be active or inactive. The same goes for NBA teams, where names of franchises count as one. An example would be the Seattle Supersonics and the Oklahoma City Thunder being counted as one franchise, with all the players and history involved.

Regarding the player and team cells, that player should have played at least one game for that team. Meanwhile, for the team and award cells, that player must have shown up for the team in which he earned the given award.

Additionally, to be counted as a player that won an NBA Finals for a given team on the grid, that player should have been included in the team's roster during the championship season. Moreover, for team and season stat, the player must have accomplished the stat while playing for that team.

However, it becomes interesting if the player played in multiple teams during a season. An example from the Immaculate Grid site is Rudy Gay. Gay averaged 20.4 points per game in the 2013-14 season, playing for the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings.

With the Raptors, he averaged 19.4 ppg, while with the Kings, he averaged 20.1 ppg. In this instance, Gay would qualify for his season with the Kings, but not for the Raptors.

Lastly, for the NBA Immaculate Grid, for two stat/award cells, the player does not need to accomplish the stats or awards in one NBA season. An example given in the site is Antoine Walker.

In two separate seasons, he averaged 10 rpg and 5 apg, but will still qualify despite not accomplishing both stats/awards in one season.

