Top 5 destinations for Rudy Gay after Thunder waive 17-year veteran forward

Time for some free agency updates! Rudy Gay has been waived by Oklahoma City Thunder for roster construction purposes.

Gay finished the 2022-23 season playing for Utah Jazz and then was traded to Atlanta Hawks in exchange for John Collins. Gay ended up getting moved once again from the Hawks to the Thunder.

As Gay enters the free agency market again, here are the top five teams that can go for him.

5) Chicago Bulls

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates The Chicago Bulls are expected to show interest in signing free agent Rudy Gay, per @MikeAScotto.

Chicago Bulls being interested in acquiring Rudy Gay makes sense for their roster. Gay can provide a veteran presence to a team in need of it for their locker room.

DeMar DeRozan also has a good relationship with Gay during their seasons playing together with Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

4) Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers can look to add another depth piece by acquiring Gay on a cheap contract. The 36-year-old could end up performing better under a different environment as opposed to the two seasons he had with Utah Jazz.

Gay can easily be inserted in and out of the team's second unit alongside Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent.

3) New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans will be an interesting destination for Gay. He could act as a mentor figure to Pelicans' star wing Brandon Ingram to help him take his game up a notch.

Gay's leadership and experience can further add to his value as a player, with him also being a possible mentor to Zion Williamson at this stage in his career.

2) Dallas Mavericks

As Dallas Mavericks continue to add proper pieces around Luka Doncic, Gay can be a good addition.

The Mavericks experienced problems with a lackluster bench unit last season, as they ended up relying on Doncic and Irving. Gay can improve the second unit with his presence and reliability on the court with a team's cast of role players.

1) Golden State Warriors

Because of Gay's versatility with positions, he can be a good addition to Golden State Warriors.

Listed at 6-foot-8, Gay fits well with the Warriors' preference in running small-ball lineups as he can play either a forward or a center position. Coupled with coach Steve Kerr looking to play trusted players on the court, the New York-born easily fits that description.

Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of Jack White

There was a belief that Gay was not going to stay permanently with the OKC Thunder after getting moved from the Utah Jazz to Atlanta Hawks.

After his release, the OKC Thunder wasted no time in signing Jack White to a multi-year contract. White played under a two-way contract with Denver Nuggets last season, wherein he logged 17 games.

Jack White impressed scouts during his outings in the G League as he averaged 20.9 points per game (54.4% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range) and 9.6 rebounds.

The Thunder have consistently made moves in acquiring young players and honing their potential through development, which makes sense with Gay's release.

