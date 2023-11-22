NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 group standings and bracket: Which teams have qualified for knockouts?

The NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 is now on its final days of elimination and basketball fans are already enjoying the competitiveness of teams early on the season. With teams playing at least two-three games each, we now have a picture of who is leading and how the tournament unfolds.

The Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are leading their respective groups in the NBA Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers swept their division with a 4-0 record while the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans are leading their groups.

As teams are now jocking for the position in the last days of the NBA In-Season Tournament, we take a look at how each group is doing and who has the chance to overtake the group leader.

NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 Updated Standings after November 21

East Group A

The Indiana Pacers have a prime chance of taking the top place in the group as they will be battling the slumping Detroit Pistons in their next game. The critical game would be between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 28 as it will determine who will be at second place.

Team W L Indiana Pacers 3 0 Cleveland Cavaliers 2 1 Philadelphia 76ers 2 2 Atlanta Hawks 1 2 Detroit Pistons 0 3

East Group B

Both the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are owning 2-0 records and each has a good chance of clinching the top of their group. They will be battling each other on November 28 and it will determine the top three places.

Team W L Milwaukee Bucks 2 0 Miami Heat 2 0 New York Knicks 1 1 Charlotte Hornets 1 2 Washington Wizards 0 3

East Group C

The Boston Celtics have a prime chance of earning the top spot of their group if they sweep the rest of the games they have against the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic. The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic still have a chance to steal the top place if the Boston Celtics fall in their next two matches.

More or less, the upcoming game between the Magic and Celtics on November should be the most important game for this group.

Team W L Boston Celtics 2 0 Brooklyn Nets 2 1 Orlando Magic 2 1 Chicago Bulls 0 2 Toronto Raptors 0 2

West Group A

The Los Angeles Lakers are the first team to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament after sweeping their group. The Suns are automatically in second place after winning over the Jazz in their group matchup.

Team W L Los Angeles Lakers 4 0 Phoenix Suns 2 1 Utah Jazz 2 2 Portland Trail Blazers 1 3 Memphis Grizzlies 0 3

West Group B

This group is the most intriguing of them all as the next games can still jumble the standings. The New Orleans have a good chance of getting the top spot if they win over the LA Clippers on November 24. The Houston Rockets still have to battle the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks and those games would be critical in positioning as well.

Team W L New Orleans Pelicans 2 1 Denver Nuggets 2 1 Houston Rockets 1 1 Dallas Mavericks 1 2 Los Angeles Clippers 1 2

West Group C

The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves are on top of the group and it will be interesting what will happen when both teams face on November 24. That game should determine who will advance.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are still in the competition and will face the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings next. All the Kings, Timberwolves and Warriors can still be on top of the group if fate falls into their laps.

Team W L Sacramento Kings 2 0 Minnesota Timbewrolves 2 0 Golden State Warriors 1 1 Oklahoma City Thunder 1 2 San Antonio Spurs 0 3

Ranking of second-placed teams in the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023

If a team fails to make the top of their groups at the NBA In-Season Tournament, the second-placed sides will be competing against each other in determining who is the wild card for their respective conferences.

Below is the picture of the current second placers and their current standing when stacked against each other.

So far, the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are the wild cards for each conference.

Eastern Conference

Team W L Miami Heat 2 0 Brooklyn Nets 2 1 Cleveland Cavaliers 2 1

Western Conference

Team W L Minnesota Timbewolves 2 0 Phoenix Suns 2 1 Denver Nuggets 2 1