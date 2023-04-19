NBA Injury Report- Shams Charania reports Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 just as Draymond Green is suspended

The Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green saga gets a new twist with the latest update from the Sacramento Kings. "Domas" was on the receiving end of Green's forceful stomp in Game 2.

Shams Charania had this to report on Sabonis' status after the incident:

"Kings say Domantas Sabonis has suffered a sternum contusion and is questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors."

Reports came out yesterday that Sabonis' tests were clear and that he had not suffered any injuries. The Kings, though, emphasized that they would be monitoring him ahead of the pivotal Game 3 matchup.

Draymond Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis' sternum with roughly seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Green retaliated after Sabonis, who fell while jostling for a rebound with Klay Thompson, held onto "Dray's" leg.

Sabonis was assessed with a flagrant foul while Green was ejected.

Domantas Sabonis had this to say to ESPN's Malika Andrews about the dustup with Green:

"“I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today.”

- Domantas Sabonis



Most basketball analysts thought "Domas'" hands around Green's leg would merit a fine, but not a suspension. The NBA, however, considered the four-time All-Star's history.

A few hours ago, Charania reported the latest on the former Defensive Player of the Year winner:

"NBA ultimately decided on suspending Green for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings due to his history of unsportsmanlike plays, league says. Most around Warriors and the situation Tuesday believed a fine was coming, but the star forward will serve his suspension in a pivotal game."

Green complained in a postgame interview that the referees were just watching the Kings grab his leg for the second consecutive game. He named Malik Monk as the first to do so in Game 1 before Domantas Sabonis replicated it in Game 2.

The Sacramento Kings may be the Game 3 underdogs if Domantas Sabonis is unable to play

Domantas Sabonis is arguably the biggest reason why the Sacramento Kings are in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. If he's unable to play, Sacramento may be the underdogs against the Draymond Green-less Golden State Warriors.

In the series against the Warriors, Sabonis averaging 18.0 points on 44.8% shooting to go with 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals. His willingness and ability to make plays for his teammates have elevated the Kings' performance throughout the season.

Sacramento's All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox was just named the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year. Without Sabonis, the game may not be that close for Fox to take over in crucial late-game situations.

Charles Barkley had this to say about Green's suspension and how the Kings have performed in the first two games of the series:

"What really bothers me about this whole thing, to be honest with you, we're taking away from the fact that the Sacramento Kings are just kicking their a**."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "What really bothers me about this whole thing, to be honest with you, we're taking away from the fact that the Sacramento Kings are just kicking their ass."



Domantas Sabonis has been at the center of what Sacramento has been doing on both ends of the floor. Without him, the third-seeded Kings may be the underdogs in Game 3 even if Draymond Green is suspended.

