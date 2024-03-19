NBA insider reveals Michael Jordan admits seeing shades of himself in Anthony Edwards

No one can deny the resemblance of former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan to Minnesota Timberwolves marquee player Anthony Edwards. Since Edwards was drafted in 2020, many fans have pointed out the similarities between the two, and not just on their physical appearances.

There's an ongoing meme in the NBA community that Edwards is Jordan's lost son. Comparing the facial features of the two, there are some similarities, especially in their eyes and smiles. Aside from that, they both exude confidence on the court. The way they carry themselves can't be ignored as they are similar in how they handle themselves.

On the court, they're both impressive. Although Ant-Man is shorter at 6-foot-4, he hasn't stopped that from being a hindrance to showing his entire repertoire on the court. Both he and MJ are excellent stars and leaders, making the comparison between them even more uncanny.

NBA insider Chris Broussard said that MJ said he saw a similarity in how he used to play and how Edwards is taking over the league when Broussard talked with Jordan recently.

"I reached out to the GOAT today, Michael Jordan," Broussard said. "Jordan said there are similarities in their games. He agreed."

The NBA insider gave another example of how the two were alike, not just in how they played, but also in how they think.

"In the past, I talked to Jordan about the concept of shortening the season," Broussard said. "It sickened him. He couldn't understand why in the world wouldn't players want 82 games. Anthony Edwards is like, 'I don't wanna load manage; I wanna play!'"

The list of how similar the two are can go on, but people can see that Edwards thinks like an all-time great.

Ant-Man wants the Michael Jordan comparison to stop

With a talent like Anthony Edwards, it's hard not to compare him to an all-time great like Michael Jordan. Even some of his fellow NBA stars can see how they're both similar. But the former Georgia star wants the comparison to stop.

"I just want them to stop," Edwards said in a December interview with Complex's Speedy Morgan. "Just because he's the greatest to ever play basketball, and I'm so far from it."

As humble as he was during the interview, he quickly gained his confidence when asked if MJ could guard him in today's era. Edwards' answer was quick, confident and simple: "Hell, nah."

