NBA insider reveals Tyrese Haliburton’s dad set to miss Pacers games amid fallout from Giannis Antetokounmpo courtside dispute

The new rivalry formed between Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks escalated on Tuesday. After Haliburton made the game-winning shot to seal the series against the Bucks, his father stepped on the court and held a towel featuring his son's face in front of Antetokounmpo.

Ad

The incident was decried by the basketball world with several denouncing his actions, including his son. ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, wouldn't be attending the Pacers games for "the foreseeable future."

Charania also reported that the decision was made by the Pacers' front office after having a conversation with Tyrese Haliburton's father and the latter was understanding of the decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The incident took place when Tyrese Haliburton and his team were celebrating the win while a heartbroken Giannis Antetokounmp stood on the court. After the game, the Bucks star said in the postgame media interaction that John Haliburton's actions were disrespectful.

"I believe in being humble in victory," Antetokounmpo said. "A lot of people out there that are like, no, when you win the game, you talk s*** and it's a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else. I disagree."

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton said during the postgame press conference that he didn't agree with his father's actions. However, Antetokounmo added that everything was fine between them and they were in a "good place."

Tyrese Haliburton apologies to Giannis Antetokounmpo following confrontation with the Bucks star

Since the confrontation between Tyrese Haliburton's dad and Giannis Atetokounmpo, the basketball world has largely sided with the Bucks star. The Pacers star's father also understood that he might have stepped over the line.

Ad

John Haliburton sent his apology to the Bucks star for his actions. He also admitted that his actions were not a "good reflection on the sport and his son."

"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight’s game," he wrote in his social media post. "This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

Ad

Expand Tweet

While not trying to defend his actions, John Haliburton also said he wasn't looking at Giannis when he held the towel in front of him, but instead "looking through" him. As Giannis Antetokounmpo said in the postgame interview, he is a "champion," and he deserved respect even when he stood humbled in the middle of the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More