NBA Mock Trade: Bucks swing massive deal to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with sharpshooting $195,868,144 All-Star

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 14, 2025 22:36 GMT
Utah Jazz v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty
Bucks could swing massive deal to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Jazz star [Picture Credit: Getty]

Since Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his desire to win more titles, hinting at his dissatisfaction with the Milwaukee Bucks, the trade rumors and mock trades surrounding him have picked up. After a mock trade that paired him with Kevin Durant in Houston, another trade pairs him with a Utah Jazz star.

A mock trade posted by #NBAtradeideas, the blockbuster trade paired Antetokounmpo with Lauri Markkanen in Milwaukee, in exchange for one of the Bucks' core players. The mock trade sent Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma, along with two first-round picks.

The $195,868,144 Jazz star [per Spotrac] could be a great addition alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. This will not only give length to the Bucks, but also a great scorer alongside Antetokounmpo. With Turner, one of the best shot blockers in the league, the Bucks' defense in the paint will largely be sorted.

With Antetokounmpo having already signaled that he might look for another home, the Bucks have shown desperation to keep him happy. It shouldn't be shocking if they pull the blockbuster trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo throws another hint at Bucks exit

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been faithful to Milwaukee for years now, and this is not the first time that his dissatisfaction with the front office has been public. However, this time, the Gree Freak seems more sure about leaving the city if he has to, in search of his second title.

On Tuesday, ANT1's "The 2Night Show" posted an interview with Antetokounmpo. During the interview, the 2x MVP told host Grigoris Arnaoutoglou that he was grateful to the Bucks for everything they did for him, but he wanted to win another championship.

"I owe everything to the Bucks. They've changed my life and my family's life. I've shed sweat and blood for them," Giannis said. "We won a championship after 50 years. I brought the trophy to Milwaukee."
I'm someone who always sets goals. A few weeks ago, it was the medal [in EuroBasket]— and I did it. The game against Turkiye was a bad day...but I still want another NBA ring."
The NBA star added that he still wants to win another title with the Bucks, but wasn't too sure about his future.

"I can't know what the future holds — right now I'm living in the present. I want to win a championship with Milwaukee, but you never know what life brings," he added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to enter the 13th season of his career. The Bucks drafted him at 15th in the 2013 NBA draft.

Nandjee Ranjan

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
