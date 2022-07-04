NBA News Roundup: Golden State Warriors stars wouldn't oppose Kevin Durant reunion; Zion Williamson displays his commitment to New Orleans, and more - July 4th, 2022

The NBA community is reeling from the Kevin Durant saga in Brooklyn, as the former MVP's new destination could shake up the entire league.

He could make a decent playoff team into a title contender or an already established contender an unstoppable force. Whether he moves to the West coast or stays in the East is also important, as that could shape the decisions of several other free agents.

Moreover, several young stars have signed extensions with their teams, such Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Bradley Beal and more. Meanwhile, champions Golden State Warriors are unable to keep hold of their entire roster, and other teams are targeting their veterans.

There are several stories emerging around the NBA this summer. So let's take a look at five such news stories that have emerged in the last 24 hours:

14-year NBA veteran Goran Dragic signs with Chicago Bulls

Goran Dragic of the Brooklyn Nets against the New York Knicks

Goran Dragic has bounced around the league a lot. After a long stint in Miami, Dragic briefly played for the Toronto Raptors and then joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2022.

He played just 21 games last season for both teams combined and is now signing with the Chicago Bulls as a free agent. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Dragic has signed a one-year $2.9 million deal with the Bulls in free agency.

Golden State Warriors assistant Leandro Barbosa takes job with Sacramento Kings

Leandro Barbosa of the Golden State Warriors

Leandro Barbosa has been a key member of the Golden State Warriors since joining them in 2014.

He's a two-time NBA champion with the franchise, once as a player (2015) and then as an assistant coach (2022). He's now departing the Bay Area for the state capital to join former Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown in Sacramento.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Kings are offering him a bigger role.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Golden State Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is accepting an offer to be an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings under Mike Brown, sources tell @TheAthletic Golden State Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is accepting an offer to be an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings under Mike Brown, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Barbosa, a two-time Warriors champion as a player and coach, has been a prominent figure in Golden State and now receives a larger role in Sacramento. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Barbosa, a two-time Warriors champion as a player and coach, has been a prominent figure in Golden State and now receives a larger role in Sacramento. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Although the Warriors have championship pedigree and stability, Barbosa isn't expected to pass up an opportunity to move up the NBA coaching ladder.

Zion Williamson signs long-term extension with New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Until last season, there was serious chatter whether Zion Williamson was going to stay in New Orleans.

There were rumors that his family members wanted him in a different team, as the Pelicans front office had failed to surround Williamson with talent. However, since then, the Pelicans have acquired CJ McCollum and has made the NBA playoffs without their star forward.

When asked about signing an extension, Williamson said that he wouldn't think about going anywhere else. He said:

"Of course, I wouldn't be able to sign it fast enough."

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williamson has now signed a five-year $193 million designated maximum rookie extension with the Pelicans.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. https://t.co/z4lnVLD1GM

The deal could rise up to $231 million under the supermax escalator clause if he makes the All-NBA team or wins the MVP or DPOY awards next season.

Golden State Warriors stars wouldn't be against Kevin Durant reunion

(R-L) Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in 2017

The Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant were arguably the most unstoppable team in NBA history.

Opposition coaches had to pick their poison while guarding that team. The unique combination of no egos and unselfish ball movement, made that Warriors team special. There is little doubt that would have three-peated and won the 2019 NBA Finals if Durant and Klay Thompson hadn't got injured.

Meanwhile, after an unsuccessful stint in Brooklyn, Durant is once again tied to the Bay Area in the summer. When Durant left the Warriors in 2019, the idea of reuniting with Steph Curry was preposterous. However, now, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, the leaders of the Warriors locker room aren't averse to the idea.

"If a trade is possible, would the leaders of the locker room welcome Durant?," said Thompson. "According to multiple sources, they would, for the same reason they embraced him in 2016. 'I mean,' one source said, 'it’s freaking Kevin Durant.'"

He continued:

"The Warriors superstars have been in conversations with Durant. In addition to catching up, the Hall of Fame-bound peers did entertain the idea of a reunion. ... The memories of the 2017 championship are at the center of their willingness to reunite. How much fun they had playing at such a high level together. How much they enjoyed each other."

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe



But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again.



theathletic.com/3398430/2022/0… Is a Kevin Durant-Warriors reunion coming? Highly unlikely.But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again. Is a Kevin Durant-Warriors reunion coming? Highly unlikely.But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again.theathletic.com/3398430/2022/0… https://t.co/zYLenVzGc1

a

Several Warriors members were upset at Gary Payton II's departure

Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors

Son of a Bay Area legend and one of Dub Nation's favorites, Gary Payton II has departed the Golden State Warriors to join the Portland Trail Blazers.

He was fifth in the team's jersey sales, behind Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole last season. When news broke that Payton wasn't retained by the front office, several members of the Warriors organization were upset.

As reported by The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

"The difference in the tax penalty — somewhere around $15 million extra in the immediate, a whole lot more throughout a longer-term deal — caused Lacob and the Warriors to balk. It stung several in the organization, per sources."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent Gary Payton II is finalizing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent Gary Payton II is finalizing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors were unwilling to meet that high of a price tag (and resulting tax spike) for Gary Payton II and have now lost their defensive ace off the bench to the Blazers. He led the NBA in steals per 36 minutes last season. twitter.com/shamscharania/… Warriors were unwilling to meet that high of a price tag (and resulting tax spike) for Gary Payton II and have now lost their defensive ace off the bench to the Blazers. He led the NBA in steals per 36 minutes last season. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Slater continued:

"They'd found Payton and grown to not only love the person but also understand the value of his unique skill set. It translated to winning. For the first time, they’d failed to retain one of their own due to an unwillingness to meet a financial demand."

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kevin Durant's return to the Golden State Warriors? Yes No 0 votes so far