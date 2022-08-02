NBA News Roundup: NBA players react to Bill Russell's death, Kawhi Leonard looks more jacked in video and more | August 2nd, 2022

The NBA world is mourning the death of Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. He passed on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell was an 11-time champion and one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He was also an outspoken advocate for the civil rights movement for most of his life.
Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is looking great as he prepares for his return to the court next season. Leonard missed all of last season while recovering from knee surgery. The LA Clippers were ravaged by injuries last season, but Leonard's return will undoubtedly boost their chances of winning the championship.
Here is the latest NBA news roundup for Aug. 2 brought to you by Sportskeeda.
Celtics atop the Eastern Conference offseason Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics were just two wins away from winning their 18th NBA championship last season. However, the Golden State Warriors proved that their experience, along with Steph Curry, was hard to overcome for a relatively young Celtics team.
Instead of resting on their laurels, the Celtics have reloaded this offseason. They acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers while signing Danilo Gallinari in free agency. Boston also retained their central core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.
In NBA.com's first offseason power rankings, the Celtics are at the top of the Eastern Conference. John Schuhmann wrote that Boston looks like the best team in the East even if they don't acquire Kevin Durant. The addition of Brogdon gives the Celtics a real playmaker, taking some of the burden off of Smart, Brown and Tatum.
NBA players react to Bill Russell's death
The NBA lost one of its original pillars on Sunday when Bill Russell peacefully passed away, per his family. The Boston Celtics legend was 88 years old and survived by his fourth wife, Jeannine. Russell had two sons, Jacob and William Jr., and a daughter, Karen.
Current and former NBA players paid their respects to the legendary player. The 11-time champion is not only a decorated basketball player, but he was also a civil rights activist for most of his life. He paved the way for many players in the past, present and future.
Here's how some NBA legends reacted to Russell's death. Michael Jordan called him a pioneer, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar praised his mentor and role model. Larry Bird released a statement via the Celtics organization, and Magic Johnson posted several tweets about Russell.
Meanwhile, current NBA stars also paid their respects to Russell. Current Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum showed gratitude, while Marcus Smart posted Russell's accomplishments. Steph Curry called him a trailblazer, and Chris Paul described him as the ultimate leader.
DeMar DeRozan to continue being the face of Kobe Bryant's Nike shoe line
Nike and Vanessa Bryant have had a tumultuous relationship since Kobe passed away in 2020. Things got better last year, with a new deal signed between the parties this spring. DeMar DeRozan will continue being the face of Kobe's shoe line for Nike.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that DeRozan signed a new four-year deal with Nike. The Chicago Bulls star is one of the most prominent collectors of Kobe shoes in the entire NBA. He may be representing the Bulls, but he's from Los Angeles.
DeRozan was also one of the NBA players Kobe challenged in 2017. The late, great Lakers superstar challenged DeRozan to rediscover his roots in Compton. The five-time All-Star answered the challenge and returned to Southern California. The 32-year-old swingman is coming off the best season of his career.
Kawhi Leonard looks more jacked in video
Before going down with a knee injury, Kawhi Leonard was among the best players in the NBA. Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee in the 2021 postseason. He underwent surgery last summer and has been on the road to recovery since.
Clips of Leonard shooting the basketball have been released since last season. There were even discussions about him returning for the playoffs. However, the LA Clippers decided to give him more time to recover. He's expected to come back stronger than ever next season.
If you don't believe that will happen, Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly posted a recent short video of Leonard looking more jacked. Leonard's listed weight is 225 pounds, but it appears he has gained more muscle. If the Clippers stay healthy next season, they could be genuine contenders in the Western Conference.
NBA veteran loves Bronny James' game
LeBron James' son, Bronny, is trying to make a name for himself as he enters his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School. Bronny is rumored to be courted by several prominent name colleges. These suitors include Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and USC.
The 17-year-old is already one of the top 50 players in the country, but his lineage could bring his stock even higher. Current Toronto Raptors player Thaddeus Young is a big fan of Bronny. In an interview with The New York Times' Billy Witz and Adam Zagoria, Young revealed his scouting report on the younger James.
"He's solid as hell. Obviously, probably not the elite of the elite," Young said. "But he's athletic, he's strong, he plays defense, he can shoot the ball well, he can run the point guard position, he can play off ball. I love his game."