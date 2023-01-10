NBA News Today: LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell named Players of the Week; Kevin Durant could miss 4 weeks with MCL sprain, and more

LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell were named the NBA Players of the Week. James has been the catalyst for the LA Lakers recent success, while Mitchell exploded for 71 points against the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained right MCL and could miss at least four weeks. Durant was hurt on a play after Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat landed right on his knee.

On that note, here's the latest NBA news today (January 10) brought to you by Sportskeeda:

LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The NBA announced on Monday that LeBron James of the LA Lakers and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers are the Players of the Week for Week 12.

James averaged 35.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in three games last week. The Lakers extended their winning streak to five and started to look like playoff contenders.

Meanwhile, Mitchell was hard to stop last week, especially against the Chicago Bulls. He finished with 71 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. He averaged 37.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in three games, which were all wins.

Kevin Durant diagnosed with MCL sprain, could be out for a month

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Monday that Kevin Durant was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee. He's expected to make a full recovery but will be out for at least a month.

The former MVP suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat. The Heat's Jimmy Butler accidentally landed on Durant's right knee during a play. KD immediately grabbed his knee before limping his way into the locker room.

Durant suffered the same injury to his left knee last season when he collided with his former teammate Bruce Brown. He missed more than a month last season, and the Nets went just 5-16, including an 11-game losing streak.

Nikola Jokic has perfect night in win over LA Lakers

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets literally had a perfect night against the LA Lakers on Monday. Jokic ended the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists to lead the Nuggets to an easy 122-109 win. He went 5-for-5 from the field, 1-for-1 from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

According to the record books, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to have a triple-double with 15-plus assists and shooting 100.0% from the field. Jamal Murray added 34 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Bruce Brown had 15 points off the bench.

The Nuggets remain in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 27-13. If Jokic continues to rack up triple-doubles and the Nuggets continue winning, he could win his third straight MVP award.

Former NBA player wins car on 'The Price is Right'

Jared Jeffries with the New York Knicks

Former NBA player Jared Jeffries won a car on Monday's episode of The Price is Right. Jeffries won the game called "One Away" to take a home a red Toyota sedan. The 11-year veteran didn't win the showcase but had the memory of a lifetime with host Drew Carey.

Jeffries was selected 11th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2002 NBA draft. After four seasons in Washington, Jeffries signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2010 before playing for the Knicks again a year later.

The Indiana product ended his career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2013. He earned $40,287,970 in his NBA career, but the feeling of winning a car on The Price is Right is totally different.

Complete NBA scores for January 9

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics

There were just six games on the NBA schedule on Monday. The New Orleans Pelicans ended their two-game losing streak with a win over the Washington Wizards. The Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New York Knicks in a great game, while the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies beat the hapless San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls to snap their three-game winning streak. The Denver Nuggets made quick work of the LA Lakers, who were without LeBron James, while the Sacramento Kings ended their night with a blowout win against the Orlando Magic.

Here are the complete scores for January 9:

New Orleans Pelicans def. Washington Wizards 132-112

Milwaukee Bucks def. New York Knicks 111-107

Boston Celtics def. Chicago Bulls 107-99

Memphis Grizzlies def. San Antonio Spurs 121-113

Denver Nuggets def. LA Lakers 107-99

Sacramento Kings def. Orlando Magic 136-111

