NBA News Update: "At his age, he’s still the best player," agents across the league in awe of LeBron James' latest feat

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. His fourth NBA championship win has only made his case stronger as he helped the LA Lakers win a record-equaling 17th title. In this latest edition of the NBA news update, we take a look at what agents around the league think about LeBron James and his achievements.

NBA News Update: Multiple NBA agents are unanimous in their view that LeBron James is the best player in the league

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James' approach to the sport and preparation for games is unrivaled. The 'King' goes to extreme lengths to care for his body, something that often translates to on-court success. A 4-time MVP, LeBron James has created an almost unmatched legacy and is idolized by players across the league.

The Athletic recently asked a group of NBA agents about who they thought was the best player in the league, The verdict was pretty unanimous. One of the NBA agents said in this regard:

"How can you not say LeBron? I’m not a LeBron fan, but you can’t deny his greatness.”

Another agent was quoted as saying:

“It’s hard to say anyone but LeBron right now. Before the playoffs, I would’ve told you Giannis (Antetokounmpo), but I have to go with LeBron.”

These verdicts don't come off as a surprise considering that LeBron James went neck to neck with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 2020 NBA MVP award despite being 35 years old. He was also the best player in the postseason as he led the LA Lakers to glory.

NOTHING IN THE WORLD LIKE IT!! 💜💛💜💛⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️🏆 https://t.co/8uXzfRaukc — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2020

NBA agents share their thoughts on LeBron James and his legacy

LeBron James is often compared with legends like Michael Jordan owing to the success the two stars have enjoyed in the league and the accolades they have earned during their illustrious careers.

It is an open secret that James wants to have a similar count as Jordan's in terms of the number of NBA championships won. A move to the LA Lakers has certainly helped the King close in on Jordan's tally of six.

When the conversation with the NBA agents veered soley to LeBron James, the agents were asked to reveal about what they thought about the player's legacy and impact in the league. One agent was quoted as saying in this regard:

"He’s great. He’s phenomenal. To be able to perform at that high a level is phenomenal. Not calling him the GOAT in the conversation. That’s a two-man race.”

Another agent said:

"At his age, he’s still the best player in the NBA. Like or dislike him, he’s an unstoppable force both on and off the court."

"He’s the defining player of our era. I’m really lucky I got to see him.”



NBA agents weigh in on LeBron's legacy, best player in the league and more in Part II of our anonymous NBA agent survey ⤵️https://t.co/mIJgbAVDAZ — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) October 22, 2020

With the LA Lakers looking for a successful title defense next season, LeBron James and the franchise will have their hands full as other contenders like the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets have significantly strengthened their rosters in the off-season.