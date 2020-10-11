NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Danny Green addresses critical Game 5 miss for the first time and the online abuse that followed

After a morale-boosting win in Game 5 of the NBA finals, the Miami Heat will be looking to even things in Game 6 against the LA Lakers. Jimmy Butler has been phenomenal for the Miami Heat, and the LeBron James-led LA Lakers will have to bring their A-game to close the series. With that said, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

Lock in for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/U3s8x0Ho7L — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 10, 2020

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Danny Green speaks out on disheartening Game 5 miss

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

LA Lakers shooting guard Danny Green was subjected to a lot of flak from both fans and neutrals after his soul-crushing miss at the end of Game 5. With less than 10 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers trailing by one, LeBron James drove to the paint and kicked out a pass to Danny Green, who had an open look from 3. Green missed the shot, and the LA Lakers ended up losing the game.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

Green came out and addressed the issue in the LA Lakers media session. Speaking about the missed shot, the former Toronto Raptors star said the following:

"I had more time than I realized, should have taken more time...I'd give anything to get that shot back again, trust me."

Danny Green and his fiance received death threats by fans for the missed shot, and the former Spurs man shared his thoughts on that subject as well. He said:

"I hope they're that passionate about voting, or injustice for these people who deserve justice - we'll get some better change in the country."

Notably, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James had earlier come out in Green's defense. The three-time NBA champion said the following:

“I trusted him, we trusted him and it just didn’t go and you live with that”



LeBron on the Danny Green missed 3 pic.twitter.com/PAUO50IvCE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2020

Danny Green - a two-time champion and 40% career 3-point shooter - whose nickname is "Deadshot" because of his reputation as a marksman, was signed by the LA Lakers last offseason for his shooting defense. He will be looking to redeem himself in Game 6, as the LA Lakers will want to close things and win their 17th NBA championship.

The question now is about how the Lakers will handle the Heat - winners of two of the past three games in the series following the Lakers' 2-0 start after they fumbled a closeout opportunity.

Danny Green said that has spoken to his fiancée about the death threats she has received on social media directed at her and him since Game 5. ... And I feel kind of silly sharing this news on a social media platform. Get a grip, people. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 11, 2020

