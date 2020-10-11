Create
NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Danny Green addresses critical Game 5 miss for the first time and the online abuse that followed

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 11 Oct 2020, 22:13 IST
News
After a morale-boosting win in Game 5 of the NBA finals, the Miami Heat will be looking to even things in Game 6 against the LA Lakers. Jimmy Butler has been phenomenal for the Miami Heat, and the LeBron James-led LA Lakers will have to bring their A-game to close the series. With that said, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Danny Green speaks out on disheartening Game 5 miss 

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five
LA Lakers shooting guard Danny Green was subjected to a lot of flak from both fans and neutrals after his soul-crushing miss at the end of Game 5. With less than 10 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers trailing by one, LeBron James drove to the paint and kicked out a pass to Danny Green, who had an open look from 3. Green missed the shot, and the LA Lakers ended up losing the game. 

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five
Green came out and addressed the issue in the LA Lakers media session. Speaking about the missed shot, the former Toronto Raptors star said the following:

"I had more time than I realized, should have taken more time...I'd give anything to get that shot back again, trust me."

Danny Green and his fiance received death threats by fans for the missed shot, and the former Spurs man shared his thoughts on that subject as well. He said:

"I hope they're that passionate about voting, or injustice for these people who deserve justice - we'll get some better change in the country."

Notably, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James had earlier come out in Green's defense. The three-time NBA champion said the following:

Danny Green - a two-time champion and 40% career 3-point shooter - whose nickname is "Deadshot" because of his reputation as a marksman, was signed by the LA Lakers last offseason for his shooting defense. He will be looking to redeem himself in Game 6, as the LA Lakers will want to close things and win their 17th NBA championship.

The question now is about how the Lakers will handle the Heat - winners of two of the past three games in the series following the Lakers' 2-0 start after they fumbled a closeout opportunity.

Published 11 Oct 2020, 22:13 IST
NBA Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James
