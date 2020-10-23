NBA News Update: LeBron James' teammate gives an insight into his desire to play with son Bronny, Michael Jordan unsure about surviving in the Twitter era

Even after 17 years in the NBA, LeBron James is arguably the greatest player on the planet. His durability is unmatched and at the ripe age of 35, he's doing things some players can't even imagine to do in their prime. A recent NBA news update had Damian Lillard praising LeBron for this trait. Because of his fitness levels, many believe that he could be sharing the court with his eldest son Bronny James sometime in the future.

NBA News Update: Danny Green believes LeBron James wants to play with his son Bronny

Several current and former teammates of LeBron James have opined on whether he'll last in the league long enough to share the court with his son Bronny. Danny Green is the latest to express his thoughts on the matter.

Green said that he thinks so too but isn't sure if LeBron James will be able to play at the same level he's used to three years from now. He explained:

"I think he would love to...I don’t know if his body will hold up for another three years. I don’t think he wants to play in the NBA and not be able to play at the level that he’s playing at right now. And I think three years from now it will be tough." [H/T: Forbes]

Bronny James is currently playing basketball as a guard for Sierra Canyon High School. He cannot declare for the NBA Draft until 2023.

NBA News Update: Michael Jordan values privacy, not a fan of the Twitter era

Social media is a powerful weapon. While it helps players stay connected to the fans outside of the court, it also paves the way for some unnecessary criticism, especially if you're vocal about societal issues. Just ask LeBron James.

Michael Jordan himself isn't a fan of the 'Twitter era' and isn't sure if he would've been able to survive it.

"I don’t know if I could’ve survived in this Twitter [era], where you don’t have the privacy that you’d want and what seems to be very innocent can always be misinterpreted," Jordan told Cigar Aficionado.

Michael Jordan is right to mention how athletes' opinions on social media can be misconstrued so easily with their privacy subsequently taking a hit.

