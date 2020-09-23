NBA News Update: Nikola Jokic heaps praise on Jamal Murray for clutch performance in Game 3, CJ McCollum opens up about trolling LA Clippers

More stories from the Denver Nuggets' win over the LA Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals make up this NBA news update. Jamal Murray played at an elite level to help propel his team past a strong LA Lakers outfit. Superstar center and Denver Nuggets talisman Nikola Jokic termed his teammate Murray a 'superstar', while coach Mike Malone implored his team to keep playing energetically.

In other news, CJ McCollum revisited the night he and Damian Lillard broke NBA Twitter by handing it back to Paul George and Patrick Beverley of the LA Clippers. The duo had publicly poked fun at the Portland Trail Blazers point guard earlier in the bubble.

NBA News Update: Nikola Jokic hails 'superstar' Jamal Murray, who believes LA Lakers shouldn't be in the lead

Jokic and Murray

The Denver Nuggets have one of the best duos in the NBA in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. When they both are in rhythm at the same time, it could spell danger for the opposition, as the LA Lakers learnt in Game 3.

Jamal Murray in particular was simply spectacular as he drained two unforgettable three-pointers in crunch time to win his team the game. Nikola Jokic couldn't thank his teammate enough.

"I really truly believe he's a superstar. He's built for the big shots."

Jamal Murray himself felt that given the way the Denver Nuggets have played so far in the series, it should be them enjoying a comfortable 2-1 lead instead of the LA Lakers.

Jamal Murray: "We feel like we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 23, 2020

NBA News Update: CJ McCollum recollects taunting the LA Clippers on Twitter with Damian Lillard

Lillard and CJ share great camaraderie on and off the court.

In the early days of the NBA bubble, the Portland Trail Blazers matched up with the LA Clippers, where the latter prevailed in what was a close game. However, much of the talk at the end of that game revolved around the LA Clippers ridiculing Damian Lillard for missing clutch free-throws.

A social media war between Lillard and Paul George and Patrick Beverley followed, where the LA Clippers stars made fun of Damian Lillard and claimed he wouldn't be making the playoffs.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers did make the NBA playoffs, and while they were knocked out in the first round by the LA Lakers, the Clippers faced the same treatment soon after. It was an embarrassing loss for the LA Clippers, who were brutally trolled by the Blazers' star backcourt duo of Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The latter ran it back recently and described the exact emotions he had while tweeting some of the wildest things NBA Twitter has witnessed of late.

NBA News Update: Mike Malone claims Denver Nuggets are in familiar territory

The Denver Nuggets have come back from 3-1 down to win both of their previous two series going into the Conference Finals. They are no stranger to adversity and have a laudable never-say-die attitude.

Coach Mike Malone reminded the Denver Nuggets team of the same in the dressing room following a fantastic Game 3 victory over the LA Lakers.

"Let 'em known we're not going anywhere. That's what you guys have done this whole post-season. That's why everybody is rooting for us."

Michael Malone discusses the familiar territory his @nuggets are in looking ahead to Thursday's Game 4 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/oETApGjUz2 — NBA (@NBA) September 23, 2020

Malone also said that he was enjoying the experience of going up against monumental challenges in every single game in the NBA bubble. We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates from the Western Conference Finals.

T-shirt worthy from Mike Malone: "For some reason we love The Bubble" — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 23, 2020

