NBA Pre-season turns into peacemaker for Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey as duo share hug in Abu Dhabi

In a touching moment at the NBA pre-season game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan and TV host Steve Harvey were embracing each other in courtside. The reunion occurred more than a year after Jordan and Lori Harvey, Steve's daughter, parted ways.

Despite the breakup, the two men still showed their camaraderie. Even after the relationship ended, Harvey continued to show his support for his daughter, who is reportedly now linked to Damson Idris.

The respect between Jordan and Steve Harvey was seen in Dubai. Harvey still acknowledges Jordan to be a genuine person and a respectable individual.

Both Jordan and Harvey were treated with world-class basketball as the Minnesota Timberwolves scored a win over the Dallas Mavericks, 111-99.

Karl-Anthony Towns played only 17 minutes but was able to reach 20 points and four rebounds. Naz Reid came off the bench and had 16 points and seven boards, while Luka Garza maximized the playing time he was given with 12 points and six boards.

Luka Doncic gave the Dubai crowd a great show as he tallied 25 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes. Jaden Hardy showcased his skills as he was the only player outside of Doncic to reach double figures.

Dallas Mavericks hectic NBA pre-season schedule

The Dallas Mavericks are probably the busiest team in the NBA preseason. Aside from having two NBA pre-season games in Dubai against the Minnesota Timberwolves, this team will be flying out to face Luka Doncic's former ball club, Real Madrid.

Despite having a lingering injury, Luka Doncic doesn't want to miss the chance to play in front of the Dubai crowd and, most of all, the game against Real Madrid.

"I've been thinking about this game since they told me we're going to play there. That game's going to mean a lot to me. I was raised there. I learned how to speak their English, Spanish, well, everything. I learned how to play basketball. That's my second home. I'm very excited to be back there," said Doncic in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

The Dallas Mavericks will cap off their NBA pre-season run against the Detroit Pistons on October 21 at the Little Caesars Arena. Their opening game of the regular season will be against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on October 26.