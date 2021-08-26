NBA Rumors: Executive believes New Orleans Pelicans 'got big-timed' for going after Kyle Lowry

The New Orleans Pelicans tried to go after Kyle Lowry in free agency, but recent NBA rumors suggest they had no idea what was going on.

During a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast, host Michael Scotto reported a rival general manager's thoughts on the New Orleans Pelicans' mishandling of the Lowry situation.

"New Orleans tried to go big (Kyle Lowry), and they got big-timed," Scotto said. "They didn’t read the room."

This is in line with what was reported earlier about Lowry not considering the New Orleans Pelicans as a viable destination in free agency.

"New Orleans was willing to go to $90 million over three years or more, according to a source, but Lowry never leaned toward going there, according to the source," wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald earlier this month.

No Kyle Lowry. No Chris Paul.



The Pelicans' big swings to start free agency come up empty. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) August 2, 2021

Lowry eventually went to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Furthermore, the New Orleans Pelicans lost Lonzo Ball for very little when they did a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls for Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky and a 2024 second-round draft pick, and cash.

NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans reportedly has 'unclear vision'

Zion Williamson (#1) drives to the basket past Evan Fournier (#94).

A rival executive added to NBA rumors surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans' offseason of regret by summing up the situation within the organization as best as can be observed by an outsider.

“From the outside looking in, New Orleans is dealing with an unclear vision," the executive said. "They’ve got a new young, inexperienced head coach in a tough spot.”

The unclear vision is likely an allusion to the hiring of Stan Van Gundy last offseason and his firing this year, and the acquisition of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams, who were then traded this summer.

They didn't realize how badly they screwed up last year's team construction until the results spoke for themselves; the Pelicans were tied for the fourth-worst record in the West at the end of last season.

The pursuit of Kyle Lowry, who wasn't interested in going to New Orleans, spoke volumes about how the organization seemingly misunderstands how to go about wooing players to join them.

Moreover, Scotto added that the executive sensed that the New Orleans Pelicans felt the pressure to win now. The pressure is likely coming from the fact that they haven't reached the playoffs in the two seasons since drafting Zion Williamson No. 1 in the draft.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and the rest of the Pelicans have a very manageable first 10 games.



Let’s take advantage of this and get those dubs! 😤 pic.twitter.com/DBZmnZ6d9I — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) August 22, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans are trying their best to please Williamson and keep him from leaving in a few years. The upcoming campaign isn't a make-or-break one, but they do need to show progress. The postseason is the goal, and a victory in the first round would be a step in the right direction.

