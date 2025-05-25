NBA Rumors: Former Magic and Knicks 6-foot-9 forward set to make stunning return from Europe

Former NBA 1st-round pick Mario Hezonja is expected to return to the league after playing for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague. Hezonja, who was the 5th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, had signed an extension with the European team last year, which would last until 2029.

According to Basket News, after years of impressive seasons in Russia and Spain, Hezonja was exploring his opportunity in the NBA. The report also indicated that several teams have shown interest in the 6-foot-9 Croatian forward.

Hezonja has been impressive during the regular season in the EuroLeague. He averaged 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Moreover, he also had an impressive 14.3 Performance Index Rating (PIR).

He elevated his performance during the playoffs and averaged 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Hezonja shot 67.6% in 2-point attempts and 30.4% from the 3-point line. Moreover, his PIR increased to 15.2 during the playoffs. According to Basket News, with Hezonja on the floor, his team outscored the opponents by 4.3 points per 100 possessions.

According to Yahoo Sports, during the 2025 EuroBasket qualifiers, Hezonja averaged 30.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, enough to get attention from the league. The last time he was in the NBA, Hezonja played with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019-20 season and averaged 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Former NBA 2nd pick set to become a free agent in upcoming offseason

Marvin Bagley was drafted second overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2018 NBA draft. Since then, he has been on four different teams, playing for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and most recently Memphis Grizzlies.

In 2022, Bagley had signed a three-year / $37,500,000 contract with the Pistons, which is set to expire this summer. He played his last season with the Wizards and with the Grizzlies after he was traded to Memphis in February earlier this year. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds and shot 51.9% from the field.

Most recently, he had an impressive outing during Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs against the OKC Thunder. Bagley scored 17 points in just 16 minutes on 8 of 8 shooting from the field. Although the center hasn't been able to stand tall to expectations, several teams with a need for a big man might show their interest in signing the former Duke player.

Bagley was considered a big pick for the Kings when they drafted him. Notably, he was in the same class as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he was picked over all three stars in his draft.

